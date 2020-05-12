7 Things to Know About the iPhone SE 2 iOS 13.4.1 Update

While many new iPhone SE 2 owners are having a good experience on iOS 13.4.1, others are running into trouble.

If you just picked up Apple’s new iPhone SE 2, also known as iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone SE, your phone might be running iOS 13.4.1 out of the box. Apple pushed the most recent version of iOS 13 to the device in April.

There’s also a chance your iPhone SE is running an older version of iOS 13. If your phone is on iOS 13.4 out of the box, you’ll likely be prompted to upgrade to iOS 13.4.1.

The iOS 13.4.1 update is a small bug fix release with a couple of changes on board. While it’s a tiny update, some iPhone SE 2 owners are running into issues with the firmware.

Some of these issues are minor while others, like extreme battery drain, are far more problematic. We expect the list of problems to grow as more people adopt Apple’s new budget iPhone as their daily driver.

With that in mind we want to take you on a quick dive through the iPhone SE 2’s current software. Our walkthrough will bring you through what we’ve heard about the device’s current software, some of the problems iPhone SE 2 users are facing right now, what you need to know about the iOS 13 downgrade, and the iOS 13.4.1 update’s contents.

We’ll also fill you in on the future for the iPhone SE 2 which includes a new version of iOS 13 and a brand new operating system that should arrive later on next month.