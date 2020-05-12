Apple
7 Things to Know About the iPhone SE 2 iOS 13.4.1 Update
While many new iPhone SE 2 owners are having a good experience on iOS 13.4.1, others are running into trouble.
If you just picked up Apple’s new iPhone SE 2, also known as iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone SE, your phone might be running iOS 13.4.1 out of the box. Apple pushed the most recent version of iOS 13 to the device in April.
There’s also a chance your iPhone SE is running an older version of iOS 13. If your phone is on iOS 13.4 out of the box, you’ll likely be prompted to upgrade to iOS 13.4.1.
The iOS 13.4.1 update is a small bug fix release with a couple of changes on board. While it’s a tiny update, some iPhone SE 2 owners are running into issues with the firmware.
Some of these issues are minor while others, like extreme battery drain, are far more problematic. We expect the list of problems to grow as more people adopt Apple’s new budget iPhone as their daily driver.
With that in mind we want to take you on a quick dive through the iPhone SE 2’s current software. Our walkthrough will bring you through what we’ve heard about the device’s current software, some of the problems iPhone SE 2 users are facing right now, what you need to know about the iOS 13 downgrade, and the iOS 13.4.1 update’s contents.
We’ll also fill you in on the future for the iPhone SE 2 which includes a new version of iOS 13 and a brand new operating system that should arrive later on next month.
iPhone SE 2 iOS 13.4.1 Performance
The iPhone SE 2 has been out for a few weeks now and we've been gathering feedback from early adopters. Fortunately, most of the feedback we've seen has been good.
iOS 13.4.1 is reportedly running smoothly on the budget model. This doesn't come as much of a surprise given that the device is powered by the same processor that's in the iPhone 11.
Areas where users often see lag (Control Center, Notification Center, keyboard) don't seem like they're giving iPhone SE 2 users much trouble.
We haven't heard about any widespread issues with connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), but we have heard about two performance issues that are potentially related to iOS.
Some iPhone SE 2 users are running into battery life problems and some users are running into problems with one or more of their applications.
If you own an iPhone SE 2 and you're having issues with an application, check for an update. Most developers roll out a constant stream of updates and they could help.
As of right now, iOS 13.4.1 looks like it's performing pretty well on most devices. We haven't seen any widespread performance issues yet.
If you need more feedback about iOS 13.4.1, check out our list of reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 13.4.1 update right now. You'll also want to have a look at our iOS 13.4.1 walkthrough.
Featured
Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Update Info (2020)
With the Samsung Galaxy Android 10 update rolling out to some devices and new info starting to emerge, we want...
Madden 21 Release Date, New Features, Editions: 8 Things to Know
The Madden 21 release date is coming later this year to bring a new Madden experience to gamers who may...