7 Things to Know About the iPhone X iOS 13.3 Update

The iPhone X’s iOS 13.3 update has the potential to help, or hurt, your device’s performance.

Apple’s released a new version of iOS 13 and iOS 13.3 brings new features, enhancements, security patches, and bug fixes that should help to stabilize iOS 13’s performance on your phone.

It’s an important update and it’s an update most iPhone X users will want to install today or at some point in the near future.

That said, there are some reasons you might want to hang around on iOS 13.2.3, or whatever your phone is currently running, for a little while longer.

The iOS 13.3 update is causing problems for some iPhone X users. We’ve heard about bugs and we’ve heard about a variety of performance issues.

We expect Apple to release a new version of iOS 13 sometime in the next few weeks and some of you might want to hold out for the company’s next batch of bug fixes.

If you do decide to install iOS 13.3, note that it’s a pretty big download if your device is currently running iOS 13.3.

If you’re running an older version of iOS, your download and change log will even bigger. That’s because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked into the firmware.

With all of that in mind, we want to guide you through everything you need to know, right now, about the iPhone X iOS 13.3 update.

We’ll take you through the problems, your downgrade options, the most important features, the jailbreak situation, and the update’s performance.