Android 10 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

Google’s released its monthly Android 10 update for Pixel devices. And while the company’s January update fixes some lingering problems, issues have slipped through the cracks into the final release.

While most people will want to install January Android 10 right now or in the near future, others might want to hang back a bit and wait. Note that Google’s left the original Pixel and Pixel XL behind on the previous version of Android 10.

The January Android 10 update has been out for a short time, but we’re already hearing and see complaints about bugs and performance issues. Some of these issues are brand new, some have carried over from the previous version.

If you’re thinking about downloading the January Android 10 update on your Pixel, you should be familiar with these issues before you tap install.

In this guide we’ll take you through the current state of Android 10 problems. We’ll also provide you with some potential fixes, show you where to find feedback about the Android 10 update, show you where to report bugs, and tell you about what’s coming next for Google’s stable of Pixel phones.

Prepare for Your Android 10 Update

You might be tempted to install the newest version of Android 10 right now. That said, before you tap on install, make sure you prepare yourself, and your device, for the move.

You can’t predict exactly how Android 10 will run on your phone. Some of you might see a performance boost, others will run into bugs or performance issues. Preparing for the installation will help you cut down the number of potential issues you might encounter.

We’ve put together a guide that will take you through the pre-installation process we use before we install new Android software on our Pixel devices.

If you don’t have a ton of time to devote to the pre-installation process, make sure all of your files are all properly backed up. Data loss issues are rare these days, but this is still an important step to take before you make the transition from Android Pie to Android 10 or the previous version of Android 10 to the latest firmware.

Pixel Android 10 Problems

Again, the new version of Android 10 squashes bugs and performance issues, but the final version is causing problems for some Pixel users.

Some users are running into installation issues. If you’re experiencing issues with the Android 10 installation process, take a look at our guide.

Pixel users are also complaining about a variety of other problems including installation issues, connectivity issues, abnormal battery drain, UI lag, sound issues, and issues with apps.

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users are also complaining about early shutdown issues after the phone drops below the 30% battery mark. It’s similar to an issue that plagued the company’s Nexus 6P.

Google was able to fix the early shutdown issues impacting the Nexus 6P, but it’s unclear when a fix could come to Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users.

It’s a short list, but we expect the list to grow as more people download and install the latest version of Android 10.

Where to Report Problems & Find Feedback

We’ll start to see more feedback about the Android 10 update on sites like Twitter and YouTube.

You’ll also find useful Android 10 feedback on Google’s Pixel Help Forums, XDA-Developers, and Android forums like Android Central Forums.

Short-term feedback is extremely useful, but you’ll also want to make sure you dig into long-term feedback from other Pixel users if you’re feeling leery about the move to the latest version of the operating system.

If you do run into an Android 10 related issue on your Pixel you’ll want to report your issue to Google. You can do so via the company’s website or via the Pixel Help Forums.

How to Fix Pixel Android 10 Problems

The January update fixes issues from previous versions of Android 10. If you’re dealing with one of the following issues, you’ll want to upgrade immediately.

Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL

Fix for notification display in UI.

Fix for NGA/flashlight toggle function.

Fix for devices stuck during boot on Android 10.

Fix for color shifting at lower brightness.

Smooth display support for WeChat app.

Fix for Wi-Fi crash on certain enterprise APs.

Various stability fixes.

Pixel 3 & Pixel 3 XL

Fix for notification display in UI.

Fix for devices stuck during boot on Android 10.

Call speaker audio quality improvements.

Fix for Wi-Fi crash on certain enterprise APs.

Various stability fixes.

Pixel 3a & Pixel 3a XL

Fix for notification display in UI.

Fix for devices stuck during boot on Android 10.

Improvements for audio in video capture.

Fix for Wi-Fi crash on certain enterprise APs.

Various stability fixes.

Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL

Fix for notification display in UI.

Fix for devices stuck during boot on Android 10.

Fix for Wi-Fi connection issues.

Fix for Wi-Fi crash on certain enterprise APs.

Various stability fixes.

If encounter problems on your Pixel you can’t rely on Google to fix them. New Android 10 builds won’t come every week and every release will have its own set of problems.

If you encounter a bug or performance issue, you’ll want to try fixing it on your own before getting in touch with Google’s customer service.

Our broad list of fixes for the most common Android issues is a great place to start if your phone starts struggling with Android 10 on board.

If you’re unable to find a fix for your problem there, you’ll want to take a look at Google’s Pixel help forum or XDA’s Pixel, Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4 forums.

What’s Next

We haven’t heard anything about Android 10.1 yet. And given that Google failed to release Android 9.1 Pie, there’s a chance we don’t get a big milestone update in 2020.

The only Android 10 updates on our radar right now are Google’s monthly updates. These updates always bring new security patches and they sometimes bring bug patches.

We expect Google’s February security update to roll out early next month. The company almost always rolls its monthly updates out on the first Monday.

If you’re dealing with Android 10 issues, keep your eyes out for it.

