Apple Confirms macOS Ventura 13.6.7 Update

Apple today confirmed a new version of macOS Ventura for Mac and macOS Ventura 13.6.7 will roll out alongside macOS Sonoma 14.5.

The company today released the macOS Ventura 13.6.7 Release Candidate, or RC, and the software is available to test ahead of its final release. The Release Candidate is the first, and final, version of the macOS Ventura 13.6.7 beta.

macOS Ventura 13.6.7, like many of its predecessors, will deliver under-the-hood improvements. The software, a maintenance release, won’t have new features on board like macOS Sonoma 14.5.

Apple’s release notes state that macOS Ventura 13.6.7 provides important security fixes and is recommended for all Mac users still running Ventura.

We expect the software to patch up security exploits. Apple won’t detail those until it pushes the software live later on this month.

The macOS Ventura 13.6.7 release date should land sometime next week. Apple’s upcoming iPadOS 17.5 update brings support for the new Apple Pencil Pro which arrives next Wednesday alongside the new iPad Pro and iPad Air 6.

We expect updates for iPad, iPhone, Mac, and other devices to roll out at the same time.