Apple Pencil 2 Doesn’t Work with New iPad Pro

This is a quick public service announcement for Apple Pencil 2 and Apple Pencil 1 users planning to buy the new iPad Pro or iPad Air 6: You will need to buy a new Apple Pencil if you want to use one with one of these models.

When Apple confirmed the new iPad models, it also introduced a new Apple Pencil Pro. The company now sells the accessory alongside its three other Apple Pencil models: the Apple Pencil 1, Apple Pencil 2, and the Apple Pencil with USB-C.

Unfortunately, according to Apple’s website, neither the Apple Pencil 2 or Apple Pencil 1 are compatible with the new iPad Pro or iPad Air.

Consumers planning to use an Apple Pencil with either one of these tablets will need to purchase the Apple Pencil Pro ($129.00) or the Apple Pencil with USB-C ($79.00).

Obviously this adds an additional cost for shoppers who don’t already own the Apple Pencil with USB-C.

The Apple Pencil Pro has several upgrades on board including a new haptic engine and a new sensor.

Users can squeeze the device to bring up a new palette to quickly switch between tools, line weights, and colors. The gyroscope lets users rotate the device for better control of shaped pen and brush tools.

The haptic engine gives users precise feedback that can be felt. For instance, when a squeeze or double‑tap is applied, users feel a light pulse confirming the action.

The new Apple Pencil Pro is only compatible with new iPad Pro and iPad Air though it may support Apple’s upcoming iPad mini 7.