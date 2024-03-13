Apple Spring 2024 Announcements: What to Expect

With Apple’s first batch of spring announcements now in the rear view mirror, we want to take a look at everything else customers can expect.

Earlier this month, Apple launched new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air’s. In lieu of a launch event, the company simply confirmed the new models on its website and put them on sale shortly thereafter.

The company isn’t done, however. We are expecting a slew of additional announcements in the coming weeks and they should have prospective iPad owners excited.

We’ll preface this by saying none of this has been confirmed by Apple, but there’s been a ton of smoke and you know what that means.

Here’s everything you can expect from Apple in the coming weeks.

OLED iPad Pro

First, and perhaps foremost, Apple will almost certainly launch new OLED iPad Pro models this spring.

The new models look like they’ll be massive upgrades, but don’t expect Apple to host an event to outline all of the changes on board.

The company will likely announce the new iPad Pros on its website in late March or early April so interested parties will need to keep their eyes peeled.

So what changes can consumers expect? Here are the cliff notes for those that haven’t been following the rumor mill in recent weeks:

OLED display (power consumption, higher contrast ratio, and improved color accuracy)

Landscape front-facing camera

Thinner design

Larger display

M3 processor

These are the changes we, and others, are confident about though we could see other changes. We’ve heard rumors about wireless charging and more storage.

For more about the new 2024 iPad Pro’s, check out our roundup.

iPad Air 6

The company is also expected to announce a new iPad Air 6, the sixth version of its popular “Air” tablet line. We expect the iPad Air 6 to get announced alongside the new iPad Pro models.

The sixth-generation iPad Air looks like it will be a modest upgrade, but it should have appeal. Here’s what we’ve heard about this model thus far:

Larger 12.9-inch display

Landscape front-facing camera

M2 processor

Unlike the iPad Pro, it won’t have an OLED display and we haven’t heard about any major changes to the overall design which means it will probably look a lot like the iPad Air 5.

For more about the iPad Air 6, check out our guide.

New Apple Pencil

In addition to the new iPads, Apple will reportedly announce a new, third-generation Apple Pencil. The company hasn’t launched a new Pencil in years (the last time was 2018) so this is a huge development.

We don’t know a whole lot about the Pencil itself, but we’ve heard it could have a glossy finish (as opposed to matte) and a different tip.

One rumor suggests it may have “interchangeable magnetic tips” that can used for different activities like drawing, technical drawing and painting.

Code discovered within iOS 17.4 hints at compatibility with the Find My app which would be extremely useful for those who like to take accessories on-the-go.

New Magic Keyboard

Also on tap, according to reports, is a new Magic Keyboard for the OLED iPad Pro models. The new version will apparently address complaints about the current model.

The device will reportedly come with a larger trackpad which will makes the ‌iPad Pro‌ look even more like a laptop than the current setup.

The top case, which is the area around the accessory’s keyboard, should be made of aluminum which will help with its durability.

We’ve also heard the accessory will have new sensors including an accelerometer.

New iPhone 15 Color?

Might we see Apple launch new iPhone 15 colors as well?

It’s a yearly tradition so there’s a chance we see new hues for the flagship iPhone, but the lack of rumors could mean that Apple doesn’t have anything up its sleeve for the spring.

Apple released new iPhone 15 case colors earlier this month and the company’s silicone case now comes in Sunshine, Light Blue, Soft Mint, and Pink.

If Apple was going to add a new iPhone 15 color, that would’ve been the perfect time for an announcement.