The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro have been on shelves for several months now, but we continue to get questions about color options. Specifically, buyers want to know if Apple will release new colors for the flagship devices. Nothing is official, but history says we’ll see Apple offer an additional option, or two, in 2024.

Outside of last year, when it failed to launch a new iPad for the first time since its debut in 2010, Apple is a company that sticks to a familiar patterns.

New devices launch in familiar parts of the year and software updates are released in predictable windows. The same can be said for new iPhone colors.

When Apple launches a new iPhone, it offers a variety of different color options. And then, a few months later, it adds a new color or two. It has a history of doing so.

It happened in 2023, it happened in 2022, and it could happen this year.

So what should you expect from a new iPhone 15 color and when might Apple make an announcement? Let’s take a look.

We’ll start with the current color options for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus

Black

Blue

Green

Yellow

Pink

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Black Titanium

White Titanium

Blue Titanium

Natural Titanium

In years past, Apple’s added one or two new colors and that’s what you should expect from the company right now. But what color might we see?

A logical addition would be a PRODUCT(RED) option. It’s a staple and a color that’s currently missing from the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineup.

Of course, we could see Apple release another color, or nothing at all, but smart money should be on a PRODUCT(RED) iPhone 15 launching later this year.

So when will Apple release a new iPhone 15 color? If it decides to add another hue, it will probably arrive in the spring.

Back in 2022, the company confirmed a new alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and a green iPhone 13 on March 8th. Last year, Apple announced a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus on March 7th.

The new colors went up for pre-order on the Friday following the announcement and were released shortly thereafter.

Apple could stick to similar timing this year, or we could see an announcement take place alongside expected product launches in late March.

New iPad Pro models and a new iPad Air models are widely expected to debut in late March. It’s unclear if Apple will hold an event or simply confirm the new devices on its website.

Major changes are in store for both the iPad Pro and iPad Air lines so don’t be surprised if Apple holds some kind of event to highlight the devices.

Bottom line, if you aren’t thrilled with Apple’s iPhone 15 color options, and you’re in no rush to buy, you might want to hang around and see if Apple adds a new hue in the spring.

10 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone 16 & 6 Reasons Not To