Bad News for the New iPad Pro & iPad Air

Those gearing up to buy Apple’s new iPad Pro or iPad Air in March or April can put their wallets away. According to a reliable source, the launch has been delayed.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman dropped a bombshell report today and he says Apple’s now planning to release the OLED iPad Pro and iPad Air 6 in early May.

Previously, all signs had pointed to an announcement, and release, in either late March or April so this news comes as a huge surprise.

Gurman says Apple’s suppliers are ramping up production of the new iPads ahead of their release. Production is underway, but Apple still needs to work out some kinks.

The company is working to finish software for the new devices and the OLED iPad Pro requires “complex new manufacturing techniques.” These, according to Gurman, contributed to the delay.

The good news is they are still on track for the spring. Both the iPad Air 6 and new iPad Pro are expected to have numerous upgrades on board.

2024 iPad Pros

Better landscape front-facing camera

Larger, OLED displays

New processor

Thinner design

Apple Pencil 3 support

New Magic keyboard

Wireless charging

iPad Air 6

Larger display option

Performance upgrades including a new processor

Apple Pencil 3 support

The OLED iPad Pro is expected to jump up in price. It’s unclear if the iPad Air 6 will follow suit.