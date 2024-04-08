Bad News If You Want the New iPad mini

Apple’s working on a new iPad mini 7, but the device won’t arrive anytime soon.

According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, Apple’s still working on the seventh-generation iPad mini, but the device won’t arrive until late 2024 and that’s the earliest time frame for launch.

Gurman says the new iPad mini “won’t be coming before the end of the year at the earliest” which means we could potentially see the launch move into 2025.

Everything we’ve heard about the iPad mini 7 launch has pointed to an arrival in 2024 so a delay would certainly come as a surprise.

If the launch makes it into 2024, we’d probably see the device launch in September alongside the iPhone 16 series or in October or November ahead of the holidays.

In addition to the iPad mini 7, Apple’s also working on a new low-end iPad. Gurman believes it will “probably end up being a cost-reduced version of the 10th generation model from 2022, while the iPad mini update won’t include much more than a processor upgrade.”

That falls in line with what we’ve heard about the new iPad mini. Unlike the new iPad Pro and iPad Air 6, the iPad mini 7 is expected to be a very minor upgrade.

iPad mini 7

New processor (A16 or A17)

Camera upgrades

Reduced jelly scrolling

New colors

The new iPad Pro and iPad Air 6 are expected to launch in early May, long before the iPad mini 7 arrives.