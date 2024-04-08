iPad Air 6 & OLED iPad Pro Release Window Narrows

Shoppers looking to buy Apple’s new iPad Pro or iPad Air 6 now have dates to circle on the calendar because a firm launch window has leaked out.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has relayed a release week for the 2024 iPad Pro and iPad Air models.

Gurman says he’s been told the launch will probably happen the week of May 6th. Further, he says “Apple retail stores are preparing to receive new product marketing materials later that week.”

This is the first time we’ve seen an actual date attached to the launch. Previously, we had only seen vague release windows like “early May” leak.

It also means we probably won’t see any further delays. The 2024 iPad Pro and iPad Air 6 were supposed to launch in March, but were delayed because Apple needed to work out production kinks.

With a launch week now in focus, prospective buyers can start prepping for their arrival. Both devices are expected to bring improvements.

2024 iPad Pros

Better landscape front-facing camera

Larger, OLED displays

New processor

Thinner design

Apple Pencil 3 support

New Magic keyboard

Wireless charging

iPad Air 6

Larger display option

Performance upgrades including a new processor

Apple Pencil 3 support

The OLED iPad Pro is expected to jump up in price. Gurman reiterates this in the newsletter. It’s unclear if the iPad Air 6 will follow suit.