In this guide we’ve gathered a list of the best Android games to play with your kids. Basically, the best games you can put on a phone or tablet for your children. Smartphones aren’t usually for kids, but as any parent knows, they’ll never pass on the opportunity to take your device and play some Minecraft.

And while there are thousands of games on the Google Play Store a lot of them aren’t very kid-friendly. As a result, we gathered a list of great titles you can put on your phone that the kids will enjoy, and you can play with them in 2020.

The Best Android Games for Kids in 2020

Obviously, this very short list of 10 games isn’t your only option. In fact, we have several big roundups of awesome games to play without the internet or WiFi, or even games that are 100% free. That said, these are pretty typical titles that are extremely fun, exciting, easy to play, and built for any and all ages.

1. Disney Magic Kingdoms

Download: Disney’s Magic Kingdoms

Perhaps the best game you can play with your kids besides something like Minecraft or Pokemon GO is Disney’s Magic Kingdoms. It will keep the little ones busy for hours on end or even months on end. They get to embrace their inner child and create a theme park-like Disneyworld all by themselves.

With over 100+ attractions like Space Mountain and features similar to the biggest attractions including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland and Disneyland Paris, they’ll have more options than they know what to do with. It’s like Clash of Clans, only Disney, and for the kids, They’ll love it.

2. Robox

Download: Roblox

If you have children you’re probably already familiar with Ryan Toys Review and apps like Roblox. If not, you’re in for a treat. Roblox isn’t a game — it’s a platform — loaded with hundreds of fun games, adventures, tasks, and missions for your kids to complete and enjoy.

This one app has multiple “kid-friendly” games that you can let your children play for a few hours, or you can join in with them. There are several worlds where you can both play together. Just keep in mind that you’ll want to take care to set some parental controls and chat limitations depending on the age of your child.

3. Cut the Rope Series

Download: Cut The Rope

At this point, most people are pretty familiar with Cut the Rope, as it was one of the first really big games for mobile devices. That said, the developers have continued to churn out new versions of Cut the Rope, add additional levels, and keep Om Nom and his friends entertained.

Which means you have several awesome Cut the Rope games to download and let your children play or play with them. Most likely they’ll get stuck on a level or two, and your services will be needed. This is a cute little game that will challenge you and keep you busy having fun at the same time.

4. Temple Run 1 & 2

Download: Temple Run 2

While every version of Temple Run is still fun, addicting, challenging and great for the kids, Temple Run 2 is our favorite one. With millions and millions of downloads, this game redefined mobile gaming. They still offer updates all the time, new content, and things that keep each title fun and fresh.

Navigate perilous cliffs, zip lines, mines and forests as you try to escape with the cursed idol in Temple Run 2. The developers recently improved the graphics and performance too, so it’ll play on the oldest of spare devices you let the kids play with. Watch out for the new bigger monkeys, too.

5. Piano Tiles 2

Download: Piano Tiles 2

I don’t know why, but Piano Tiles 2 is still one of the best games around if you ask me. It’s casual, fun, addicting, yet difficult and very competitive. The little one and I can go back and forth for hours trying to beat each other, especially on road trips.

Previously known as Don’t Tap the White Tile, this is a game that has stood up against the test of time and dozens of fakes and copy-cats on the Google Play Store. Choose a song, tap the tiles, and good luck.

6. Disney Crossy Road

Download: Disney Crossy Road

The original Crossy Road is still an iconic game that anyone can appreciate. However, your kids will absolutely get a kick out of the Disney version, made by the same developer team. Disney Crossy Road has a beautiful 8-bit graphics look that will remind them of Minecraft, which is a good thing.

Disney Crossy Road is the same “chicken cross the road” type game but with all of their favorite characters. You can play as Disney and Pixar figurines, including Mickey, Donald, Buzz Lightyear, Rapunzel, Mufasa, Sadness, Wreck-It Ralph, Madame Leota, and other favorites. Give it a try today.

7. Angry Birds Evolution (or Angry Birds GO)

Download: Angry Birds Evolution

No list of mobile games or kids games can be complete without mentioning Angry Birds at least once. Right? Angry Birds Evolution isn’t your typical bird-slinging game. Instead, you get to play a little of every version of the game all-in-one.

It’s an RPG-style game with hundreds of new Angry Birds to find, collect, hatch and battle with. And while we still recommend all of the other Angry Birds games for your kids, this will be a fresh new change of pace compared to the rest. If they’re bored of the originals, give this one a try instead.

8. My Talking Angela

Download: My Talking Angela

My Talking Angela is one of the original “virtual pet” games and apps for Android. If you have a little daughter that wants her own cat but you don’t want to clean up a litter-box, get this game instead. With nearly 11 million reviews you know you’re getting an experience the children will absolutely love.

This is from the creators of My Talking Tom, the single most popular game, and either version will be great for the kiddos. Your kids can have fun dancing, playing cool mini-games and solving puzzles with Angela, their new best friend. Not to mention dress, bath, feed, and raise as their own.

9. Minion Rush: The Official Game

Download: Minion Rush: Official Game

Minions! Do they ever get old? Minion Rush is the first, biggest, and best original Minions game for Android or iPhone and your kids will have a blast playing it. It’s similar to Temple Run or Subway Surfers, but Minions, which everyone loves.

You can run with your favorite Minion character, unlock neat costumes, collect stuff, earn amazing rewards, and enjoy tons of missions and locations in this casual yet addictingly difficult game. You’ll love it as much as your children, and probably end up fighting for turns. Download it today and thank me later.

10. Sonic Dash

Download: Sonic Dash

Last but not least, for now, we wanted to mention Sonic Dash. While these days kids probably don’t know who Sonic is, and never played the original, the games and movies are both making a comeback which is exciting. Whether you want to play some games with the kids for nostalgia, or just keep them busy, Sonic Dash is worth downloading.

Sonic Dash comes from SEGA, so you know you’re getting a quality game everyone can love, enjoy, and appreciate. You and your kids can Play as Sonic the Hedgehog and dash, jump and spin your way across stunning 3D environments just like the good old days. And while this is another endless runner, SEGA did release a few of the iconic regular Sonic games for Android, too. So yes, you can play the original on Android.

In closing, we wanted to call-out a few honorary mentions. If these games aren’t what you were looking for consider downloading “The Endless Kids Games” which is similar to Roblox and has dozens of great titles inside one app. Not to mention fun games like Angry Birds GO, Pokemon GO, Duck Duck Moose Games, Fortnite, Minecraft, and any of the games from LEGO. Plus, we’re expecting several excellent new mobile games throughout 2020 and beyond.

