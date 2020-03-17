Android
30 Best Offline Android Games to Play Without Internet
These are the best offline Android games worth playing in 2020. Fun games you can enjoy on your Galaxy, Pixel phone, tablet or Chromebook anywhere and everywhere. Whether you’re away on a vacation, a subway commute, or enjoying the wild outdoors, these games don’t need the internet, WiFi or any cell service.
These days most games need a data connection to work. That’s how Fortnite adds your skin and finds players, how Pokemon spawns new monsters or Clash of Clans loads your village. So while most games need internet, if you’re on a flight without it there are other addicting games to try.
After digging through the Google Play Store these are the best offline Android games available right now. Games you’ll want to have ready or buy for upcoming flights, travel, or anything else really.
Additionally, these are great games for your kids to play on a tablet. Most Android tablets don’t have a SIM card like your phone and only work on WiFi. If you’re in the car for a road trip, or on a plane, your kid’s tablet can still play these games.
Keep in mind that some of the games on our list need internet access at least once. Requiring WiFi to install the game and download any additional files or connect to Google Play. Basically, you’ll want to open the game once at home or the hotel, where you have internet access, just to make sure it’s all good. After you do this once you’re all set and can take your trip or start an adventure.
You might not need the internet to play these games, but you’ll need more power or a faster phone charger after hours of enjoying them. So, to keep you going here are a few of our favorite portable chargers. Compact portable power packs you can keep in a bag and top off your battery when needed.
- Anker PowerCore 10000 – $25.99 at Amazon
- Nimble Eco Friendly 8-day Charger – $99.95 at Amazon
- Anker 24W Dual USB Charger – $9.49 at Amazon
- RavPower USB PD Car Charger – $11.99 at Amazon
- Or, get a 4G LTE signal booster for your car (they work surprisingly well)
Best Offline Android Games
You can stay entertained or kill some time with fun games like Altos Adventure, Grand Theft Auto, Minecraft, Fallout: Shelter and more without the internet. Or, play casual games like Angry Birds, Subway Surfers, or Plants vs Zombies.
However, our list also details some great games you’ve probably never heard of or didn’t know worked offline. Including BADLANDS, Cut the Rope, Crashlands, Adventure Llama, Pac-Man 256, and even the popular NCIS: Hidden Crimes. Even, the popular shooter game Dead Trigger 2 doesn’t need WiFi. In total, we found 30 different games from several genres and have something for everyone.
You can find more info about each game and a link to download them in our slideshow below. Keep in mind that these are in no particular order. So play anything that sounds interesting, download a few to take with you on your next vacation.
Fallout: Shelter
No WiFi? No Problem! Just get Fallout: Shelter and play it all year. Fallout is still one of the most popular console games of all times. Players can enjoy it for hundreds of hours on end and love every minute of it. While many of you have probably played Fallout: Shelter on mobile, did you know it works without WiFi? This is a perfect game to enjoy while on a plane.
Fallout Shelter is like SimBuilder type games where you build a village and make everyone happy. Only this takes place in an underground bunker after the world was destroyed. It's similar to the popular console game but obviously different in many ways. It runs 24/7, even without WiFi, and you'll get notifications when stuff happens all the time. As a result, Fallout Shelter is an extremely popular (and addicting) game that everyone can enjoy. Here are some important tips and tricks, then download it from our link below.
21 Comments
Leave a Reply
Matthew Tanner
06/23/2017 at 2:55 am
I had lots of fun playing Fallout: Shelter. The witty conversations going on really add to the entertainment, although they tend to be somewhat naughty now and then. The fact that it’s a 24/7 game which notifies you whenever there’s something new going kinda made me addicted to it for a while. :D
Humberto Roberts
08/18/2017 at 3:33 am
sargun
08/22/2017 at 6:34 am
NoWiFiGames
09/07/2017 at 1:39 am
amar
05/30/2018 at 2:19 am
Hi,
Marry
06/03/2018 at 12:28 am
Hi gottabemobile,
10/24/2018 at 9:44 am
Kizi
11/04/2018 at 10:51 pm
I really love the list, but need more time to read XOXO… actually you can buy some stuff in fallout shelter if you got internet connection
сержик
11/17/2018 at 2:16 am
jagrit
03/05/2019 at 6:23 am
i really liked the article but you should consider high action games such as Hitman Sniper,Life Is Strange,etc.,But still a nice article,Keep up the good work Author.
Mark
04/19/2019 at 12:35 am
fortnite pc
04/22/2019 at 5:41 am
xpau
04/22/2019 at 5:45 am
aya
05/21/2019 at 6:43 pm
06/10/2019 at 4:00 am
Emma Clark
06/12/2019 at 5:21 am
chigg
06/16/2019 at 9:46 pm
Best fighting games for Android without internet
07/23/2019 at 8:05 am
tulidescargar
08/18/2019 at 11:49 pm
website development USA
08/20/2019 at 9:44 pm
Top30
09/20/2019 at 2:50 pm
