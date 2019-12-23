35 Best Free Android Games

This guide shares a list of the best free Android games worth downloading now and in 2020. When it comes to playing games on Android there are plenty of options. However, free games aren’t always the best, or even free, if you know what I mean. So, if you want to stay entertained without spending some cash give these a try.

And yes, while some will have in-app purchases, most of them are still completely free to play and enjoy. Plus, a wide array of these are great games for your kids, too, while still being free.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Before we begin, we want to talk about games that are “free to play” or have “in-app purchases”. Many of the popular games on mobile devices are completely free to play, but you can spend money if you want. Parents will want to pay attention to that. Think about Pokemon Go, Clash of Clans, or Fortnite. Those games are completely “free” but you (or your kids) will end up buying skins, packs, pokeballs, or something at some point.

Read: 30 Best Offline Games to Play Without Internet

There’s no way around in-app purchases these days. Almost every free game or app has them. Make sure you add a password to the Google Play Store, so kids can’t spend money on these games.

With that said, here are some games that are exciting, fun, or will have you on the edge of your couch and don’t cost a penny. Everything from shooters, RPG, casual games, card collecting and more. Our list is in no particular order, and we didn’t include huge names like Fortnite or PUBG. Click the links below to download any of these games today.

Best Free Android Games

More Best Free Android Games (Free Games for Kids)

Many of the games mentioned above are great for all ages. However, we wanted to add a list of awesome free games for your kids to our list. Giving you several options to keep your children entertained without spending a buck. Try some of these before you default back to Candy Crush.

With thousands of games on the Google Play Store, sometimes it’s hard to dig through everything to find something worth downloading. And while there are certainly other great free games, our lists above are a good place to start. Plus, you can look forward to tons of awesome games throughout the new year.

Before you go, take a look at our roundups of the First Person Shooter games, Racing Games, and Casual Games to play at work. We have a little bit of something for everyone.