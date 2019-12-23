Android
35 Best Free Android Games
This guide shares a list of the best free Android games worth downloading now and in 2020. When it comes to playing games on Android there are plenty of options. However, free games aren’t always the best, or even free, if you know what I mean. So, if you want to stay entertained without spending some cash give these a try.
And yes, while some will have in-app purchases, most of them are still completely free to play and enjoy. Plus, a wide array of these are great games for your kids, too, while still being free.
Before we begin, we want to talk about games that are “free to play” or have “in-app purchases”. Many of the popular games on mobile devices are completely free to play, but you can spend money if you want. Parents will want to pay attention to that. Think about Pokemon Go, Clash of Clans, or Fortnite. Those games are completely “free” but you (or your kids) will end up buying skins, packs, pokeballs, or something at some point.
Read: 30 Best Offline Games to Play Without Internet
There’s no way around in-app purchases these days. Almost every free game or app has them. Make sure you add a password to the Google Play Store, so kids can’t spend money on these games.
With that said, here are some games that are exciting, fun, or will have you on the edge of your couch and don’t cost a penny. Everything from shooters, RPG, casual games, card collecting and more. Our list is in no particular order, and we didn’t include huge names like Fortnite or PUBG. Click the links below to download any of these games today.
Best Free Android Games
- Walking Dead: Road to Survival
- Pac-Man 256
- Stranger Things: The Game
- Pokémon Go
- Clash Royale
- Clash of Clans
- Thumb Drift
- Does Not Commute
- Vainglory
- Modern Combat 5
- Asphalt 9: Legends
- Fallout Shelter
- Star Wars: Force Arena
- Hearthstone
- Build a Bridge!
- Alto’s Adventure
- Smash Hit
- Sky Force Reloaded
- Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
- World of Tanks Blitz
- PUBG Mobile or Fortnite
- Pixel Gun 3D
- Stack
- FIFA Mobile Soccer
- Marvel Contest of Champions
More Best Free Android Games (Free Games for Kids)
Many of the games mentioned above are great for all ages. However, we wanted to add a list of awesome free games for your kids to our list. Giving you several options to keep your children entertained without spending a buck. Try some of these before you default back to Candy Crush.
- Disney Magic Kingdoms
- Roblox
- Cut The Rope
- Temple Run 2
- Piano Tiles 2
- Disney Crossy Road
- Angry Birds Evolution
- My Talking Angela
- Minion Rush: Official Game
- Sonic Dash
With thousands of games on the Google Play Store, sometimes it’s hard to dig through everything to find something worth downloading. And while there are certainly other great free games, our lists above are a good place to start. Plus, you can look forward to tons of awesome games throughout the new year.
Before you go, take a look at our roundups of the First Person Shooter games, Racing Games, and Casual Games to play at work. We have a little bit of something for everyone.
7 Comments
Leave a Reply
Latest
Featured
Is Hulu Worth It? 10 Things You Need to Know in 2019
Is Hulu Worth it? We’ll help you decide with a look at what you need to know before you sign...
5 Reasons You Need a Robot Vacuum Cleaner in 2019
If you’ve been holding off on adding a robot vacuum to your house, now is the time to upgrade your...
Harry
06/02/2018 at 11:35 pm
Hey Gottabemobile,
Thanks for your best gaming list. Love this article. I’m a beginner gamer, that’s why I’m confused which is the best games for my gaming journey. Please suggest me some offline games without add.
sorselri
03/04/2019 at 9:20 am
Excellent site. A lot of helpful information here. I’m sending it to a few buddies and additionally sharing in delicious. And certainly, thanks for your effort!
Alison
03/20/2019 at 12:05 am
I would love the list completely (100%) if Apknite’s Hello Neighbor were included. The game is great. Addicted to it
Hank
07/09/2019 at 9:10 pm
These are some good games. Another one that seems to looks good is Farty the Frog
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.FewApps.FrogsAndFlies
revdl apk
08/09/2019 at 12:42 pm
wow i really love this post thank you admin
apkpure
08/09/2019 at 12:42 pm
i really love this all games thank for sharing this game
spotify premium apk
08/09/2019 at 3:29 pm
thank for sharingx