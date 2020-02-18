Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Accessories

These are the best Galaxy S20 accessories for your new phone. Whether you got the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ or the massive Galaxy S20 Ultra, these products will help you enjoy your device to the fullest.

Below is a list of several different types of accessories that will allow you do to more with your phone, and keep it safe. Chances are you need a nice durable Galaxy S20 case, a few extra USB Type-C charging cables, wireless charging pad, and more. Maybe you want a Popsocket or a wireless game controller to go along with that big screen. Either way, we have you covered.

1. Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case

$11 at Amazon

The case I bought for my Galaxy S20+ is the Spigen Liquid Air Armor. It has an awesome textured diamond pattern on the back that’s just the right depth to look good and give me extra grip without being irritating. Spigen cases are thin, flexible, protect the screen with raised edges and they have the easiest buttons to press, which is important to me. Or, get the Tough Armor with a built-in kickstand.

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

$260 at Amazon

As you probably know, Samsung makes the best smartwatches for Android users, even though they don’t run Google’s Android-based WearOS software. The all-new Galaxy Watch Active2 is Samsung’s best watch yet. It does a little of everything, looks good, has long battery life and pairs nicely with the Galaxy S20.

3. PopSocket Swappable

$10 at Amazon

Say what you will about PopSockets, but they’re still insanely popular and useful. Especially now that Samsung decided to make even the smallest Galaxy S20 pack a big ol screen. If you have small hands, use your phone a lot, or just don’t want to drop your shiny new Galaxy smartphone get a customizable PopSocket and enjoy all that it has to offer. I just use mine as a kickstand.

4. Venoro Tempered Glass Screen Protector 2-Pack

$18 at Amazon

With bigger screens on all Galaxy S20 models you’ll definitely want a screen protector to keep it safe from scratches, breaks life’s other daily hazards. So, try the all-new Venoro 3D glass UV kit for the Galaxy S20 family. They’re designed to work with the in-display fingerprint sensor and promise a bubble-free installation using a UV light kit and UV glue. Don’t worry though, as it’s still removable if you ever break it and need to use the 2nd one in the kit. This is honestly one of the best options for your phone, and you get a backup.

5. Anker 10ft USB Type-C Charging Cable

$13 at Amazon

I don’t know about you guys, but I hate the silly short USB Type-C charging cable that comes in the box with smartphones these days. It’s barely long enough to reach my desk or bedside table, let alone the couch. That’s why I have a bunch of these extra-long 10ft USB Type-C cables from Anker all over my house. They’re well made and make it easy to flip through Instagram and charge my phone while I’m being lazy on the couch watching some Netflix. Grab a few, you’ll thank me later.

6. Samsung Galaxy Buds+

$149 at Samsung

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ released in 2020 are some of the best earbuds and AirPod alternatives for your Galaxy phone. The original Galaxy Buds are cheaper, but these have way better sound, more microphones and substantially longer battery life. They’ll be perfect for traveling, the gym, or just enjoying some tunes.

7. Aukey 30w Dual-Port Wall Charger

$20 at Amazon

While you get one wall charger in the box with the Galaxy S20, you’ll want an extra one for your office at work, kitchen, or bedroom. Don’t use an old wall plug you have laying around from an old device, as it likely won’t offer the faster charging speeds these phones are capable of. Instead, get this dual-port 30w fast charging wall charger. You’ll get the fastest recharge possible, and have an extra port to recharge other devices at the same time.

8. Samsung 10k Portable Wireless Charging Pack

$59 at Samsung

We’ve already recommended several wireless charging pads for your house, but this next Galaxy S20 accessory is something you’ll want to take everywhere, especially when you travel. The Samsung 10,000 mAh portable battery pack will recharge your Galaxy S20 nearly three times while you’re on the go or don’t have a wall socket nearby. Plus, the top has wireless charging, so you can easily drop your phone on and top off the battery even if you forget your charging cable. It’s a great 2-in-1 portable battery for the Galaxy S20.

9. SanDisk 256GB MicroSD Card

$34 at Amazon

Most people will be perfectly happy with the 128GB of internal storage inside the Galaxy S20, as that’s enough for thousands of photos and tons of video, apps, games and more. However, if you take a ton of 4, or now 8k video, or are a business professional and need more storage, you’ll want at least a 256GB microSD card to expand storage. We recommend SanDisk, as usual, as they’re the best around and offer fast speeds.

10. iOttie Universal Phone Car Mount

$25 at Amazon

Last but not least, for now, is a good Galaxy S20 car mount and dash mount combo so you can be safe while you’re driving. The iOttie is one of the most popular car mounts for phones on Amazon, mainly because it’s easy to get your phone in and out of the mount and it can go on your dash or windshield. We recommend the iOttie OneTouch 4 to keep your Galaxy S20 safe in the car.

While there are literally dozens of smartphone accessories we could recommend, these are some of our favorites or most useful options. We’ll update this list with more Galaxy S20 accessories as we find them.