If you want a device that’s comparable to Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, there are some excellent alternatives out there on the market right now.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are Apple’s flagship devices and they come with the company’s best processor, cameras, and software. They’re two of the best smartphones money can buy. Problem is, the devices are extremely expensive.

Without a device to trade-in, the iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 while the larger iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at a whopping $1099. That might be too expensive for a lot of shoppers in the current economic climate.

Fortunately, there are some very solid iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max alternatives out there and they’re worth a look if you’re looking for a comparable device.

Best iPhone 14 Pro Alternatives

In this guide we’ll take you through the best iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max alternatives money can buy and help you find a device that fits your needs and your budget.

iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus

If you can’t afford an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, but still want a top of the line iPhone, look no further than Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

The other two members of the iPhone 14 series aren’t as powerful as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, but they’re still excellent devices and solid alternatives if you’re determined to get a newer iPhone model and stay in Apple’s ecosystem.

While you won’t get a display with 120Hz refresh rate, Dynamic Island, or an Always-On display, Apple’s cheaper iPhone 14 models do share some things in common with their more expensive counterparts.

For example, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, and an upgraded front-facing camera for improved FaceTime calls.

The iPhone 14 starts at $799 while the iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899. They aren’t the cheapest iPhone 14 Pro alternatives, but there’s a chance they satisfy your needs.

iPhone 13 Pro & iPhone 13 Pro Max

If you don’t the latest and greatest features, Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, the flagships from 2021, are absolutely worth a look.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max utilize older hardware, but they’re still capable devices and offer excellent battery life, solid cameras, wireless charging, and big, beautiful displays.

You’ll miss out on iPhone 14 Pro/iPhone 14 Pro Max features like the pill-shaped Dynamic Island cutout (instead of the standard notch), a higher-resolution camera, a brighter display, Always-On display, and satellite connectivity, but for many of you, those differences will be negligible.

It also helps that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple has also begun selling refurbished versions of the iPhone 13 series on its website giving you another option on your quest to find a good iPhone 14 Pro alternative.

Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is the latest from Apple’s popular Android competitor and it’s comprised of three devices: the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the device that’s probably most comparable to the iPhone 14 Pro models, but don’t dismiss the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+.

Like the iPhone 14 Pro models, the Galaxy S23 series comes equipped with powerful specs. They feature Snapdragon’s latest processor, impressive cameras, and outstanding battery life.

Of course, picking a Galaxy S23 model over the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max means picking Android and Samsung’s One UI software over iOS. That might be a hurdle for some shoppers, but if you aren’t opposed to leaving Apple’s ecosystem, Samsung’s is a worthy alternative.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the high-end model and commands an iPhone 14 Pro-like price. However, there are plenty of deals out there and you shouldn’t have to pay anything near full price. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ aren’t as powerful, but they’re cheaper.

Make sure you go hands-on with Samsung’s 2023 flagships before you commit to a new iPhone or another Android-powered device.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google’s Pixel 7 Pro should also be on your shopping list. It’s one of the best Android devices on the market.

Google sells two version of the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. However, the the Pixel 7 Pro is most comparable to the iPhon 14 Pro models thanks to its premium set of features.

The Pixel 7 Pro features a massive 6.7-inch OLED display with 1440 x 3120 resolution and the same 120Hz refresh rate as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It also comes with 12 GB of RAM, Google’s Tensor G2 processor, a 50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer wide camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus, and 48 MP Quad Bayer PD telephoto camera.

On top of that, it comes with Google’s sleek version of Android and a price point that many people prefer to the skins used by Android OEM’s like Samsung.

Google’s Pixel 7 Pro starts at $749 for the 128GB model. The 256GB variant will run you $849 while the larger 512GB Pixel 7 Pro is $949. All of these variants are cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

You can buy the Pixel 7 Pro directly from Google or from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

If price isn’t a problem, you may also want to check out Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 which is even more expensive than the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but also has some unique features to help set it apart.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the latest models in Samsung’s Galaxy Z series and it’s a foldable device that gives you access to two display sizes.

On the outside, it has a 6.2-inch cover display. The inner display is a foldable 7.6-inch screen which supports Samsung’s S Pen stylus. This makes it ideal for those who love to multitask.

The device also has a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 12GB of RAM, a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens putting it in the upper echelon of devices on the market right now.

It’s certainly different, but the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is worth a look if you want a device that’s different than all of the other smartphones on the market, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max included.

You can buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4 directly from Samsung or via retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

OnePlus 11

We also recommend taking a peek at the OnePlus 11, the latest flagship from OnePlus.

Like Apple’s flagships, the OnePlus 11 comes equipped with high-end hardware that should be more than capable of handling your needs.

It has a massive 6.7-inch display which falls in line with the iPhone 14 Pro Max in terms of size, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB RAM, and a triple camera setup which features a 50 MP main camera, a telephoto lens, and an Ultra-wide camera.

It runs OnePlus’ version of Android, which the company calls Oxygen OS. You’ll want to get familiar with it before you buy as it differs from the version of Android running on Samsung and Google’s devices.

One other plus? It’s cheaper than the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. You can snag the OnePlus 11 for just $699 without a deal.

You can buy the OnePlus 11 at retailers like Amazon.