The very best NBA 2K21 deals won’t arrive until later in the year, but you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for price drops as we approach the game’s release next month.

In a few short days 2K Games and Visual Concepts will release the next installment in the long-running NBA 2K series. Dubbed NBA 2K21, the game is set for release on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, Google Stadia, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5.

There are a few ways to buy the game. You can pickup the standard version for current and next-gen platforms or you can snag the Mamba Forever Edition for current-gen or next-gen.

If you aren’t looking to pay full price for a copy of NBA 2K21 and you want to play the game when it arrives in early September, you’ll want to hunt for deals. We haven’t seen a ton of pre-release offers, but there are ways to save some cash ahead of the game’s launch.

In this guide we’ll take you through the best NBA 2K21 deals. We’ll also tell you when you can expect to save the most money in 2020 and beyond.

If you do decide to buy a copy of the game right now, you can find it at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, GameStop, and Walmart.

Best NBA 2K21 Deals

As of right now, there are only a few NBA 2K21 deals out there. The list could grow in the near future so you’ll want to keep your head on a swivel as we push toward September 4th.

If you plan on playing the game on Windows PC, you can save 16% on the standard edition or Mamba Forever Edition if you pre-order at Green Man Gaming.

So instead of paying $59.99 for the standard version, you can snag it for $50.39. And instead of paying $99.99 for the Mamba Forever edition, you pay $83.99.

If you’re a Costco member, you can snag the standard version of the game for $54.99 or the Mamba Forever Edition for $89.99. You have to have a club membership to take advantage of these deals.

2K Games sometimes offers a 10% discount to legacy players so keep an eye out for discounts (if you own NBA 2K20) as we approach the game’s release.

When to Expect the Better NBA 2K21 Deals

You can expect bigger NBA 2K21 deals to emerge in the fall around Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the holiday shopping season. This is when the game will likely drop by $15 to $30 at popular retailers in the United States.

You can also expect to see sporadic and deep discounts emerge early-to-mid 2021, particularly once we get closer to the inevitable release of NBA 2K22.

3 Reasons to Pre-Order NBA 2K21 & 6 Reasons to Wait

If you plan to invest a lot of time into NBA 2K21's various game modes, you might want to pre-order a copy because you'll get some bonuses with your order. If you pre-order a copy of the standard edition you get some bonus items that could prove useful. These bonuses include:

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Promo packs (delivered once a week)

9 MyCAREER Skill Boosts

5 pair Shoe Collection

Damian Lillard Digital Collection

Lillard MyTEAM Free Agent Card
Custom Lillard MyPLAYER T-shirt
Tissot Chrono XL NBA Watch for MyPLAYER

If you pre-order a copy of the standard edition for PS5 or Xbox Series X, you get the following items:

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Promo packs (delivered one a week)

9 MyCAREER Skill Boosts

5 pair Shoe Collection

Zion Williamson Digital Collection

Zion MyTEAM Free Agent Card
Zion New Orleans Pelicans MyPLAYER Jersey
Zion MyPLAYER Dunk Animation Package

If you decide you want to go with the expensive Mamba Forever Edition for current-generation platforms, you get these pre-order bonuses:

Damian Lillard Digital Collection

Lillard MyTEAM Free Agent Card
Custom Lillard MyPLAYER T-shirt
Tissot Chrono XL NBA Watch for MyPLAYER

And if you pre-order a copy of the Mamba Forever Edition for PS5 or Xbox Series X, you get the following bonuses with your order:

Zion Williamson Digital Collection

Zion MyTEAM Free Agent Card
Zion New Orleans Pelicans MyPLAYER Jersey
Zion MyPLAYER Dunk Animation Package

Those all come free with a pre-order and they'll give you a pretty good head start if you plan to play 2K's various game modes.

