15 Best OnePlus 6T Cases (2020)

These are the best OnePlus 6T cases available in 2020 that will protect your phone and keep its big 6.4-inch screen safe. The OnePlus 6T is a little older now, but it’s still a great phone worth buying, and worth protecting.

Our list offers everything from thin cases, clear cases, cheap options, kickstand cases, wallets or heavy-duty protection. A fit for any budget or lifestyle. A few OnePlus 6T cases are under $5, which is better than paying $150+ to repair a broken screen. Then, you can spend a little more for extra durability or on a case made by OnePlus themselves.

With barely any bezels, dual cameras and glass on the front and the back, we highly recommend everyone use a case. Here are several great styles for you to choose from.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

OnePlus is one of the most popular budget phone brands on the market, and its OnePlus 6T is a great choice for those that don’t want to spend more on the OnePlus 7 Pro. And even tho the 6T is well over a year old, we’re still not seeing big-name brands release cases. So while you can’t get an Incipio or Speck OnePlus 6T case, we found several other great options for you.

While we typically recommend a quality $20 case from OnePlus themselves or a big-name company first, even a cheap $6 TPU case on Amazon is better than nothing. Whether that’s a clear case to show off the premium design, or just something cheap that gets the job done.

A case will help prevent damage or scratches to the dual cameras on the back of your phone, make it easier to hold and keep that 6.4-inch screen safe from life’s daily hazards.

With the OnePlus 6T Android 10 update available your phone just got a new lease on life, so don’t risk a broken screen and use a case. That way your phone is in good shape and you can trade it in for a OnePlus 8 Pro later this year. Without further delay, these are the best OnePlus 6T cases worth buying right now.