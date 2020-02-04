11 Best Weight Loss Apps in 2020

These are the best weight loss apps you can download to get in shape and lose weight. These apps turn your iPhone or Android into a personal trainer, dietician and support community all built-in to one handy tool. You don’t need to pay big bucks for an expert to help you, but some of these options will connect you to a real person for help. These apps make it easy to track calories, lose weight and keep it off in 2020.

Starting in 2015 I used a collection of these apps to lose weight. I was able to get down to 220 pounds, mainly with the help of MyFitnessPal for a total loss of 25 pounds. I put around 10 pounds on in 2019, but I kicked off 2020 with a renewed passion for weight loss and fitness. I’m back to 20.5 pounds down from my original weight and working hard to lose more. Personally I need to watch what I eat and I need to workout, so I track both using an app on my phone and either the Moto 360 3rd gen or the Apple Watch 5.

The best weight loss app helps you do better with your current goals to lose weight or get fit. These apps will help you get there and stay there better than you can by mentally tracking your progress. A healthy diet and even a minimal workout will help you maintain progress in the long run. Once you start making progress you may want to add in some of the best fitness apps too. This is a very personal choice as the motivators work differently for everyone.

These apps help you stick with your plan to eat healthier and lose weight and help keep weight off. Whether you are working out in a gym, walking at lunch or hitting the weights these apps will help you monitor your activity and track your calories easily. Most of these apps to lose weight are free to use. Some offer premium options for a price, but you can get started without spending any money to achieve your goal.

A study from Kaiser Permanente found that logging your food doubles your weight loss, so we’ll share several apps to help you do that, plus we’ll share apps to help you work out smarter and faster as well as apps that motivate you and track your overall progress. Another study found that using a smartphone to track this led to a longer period of tracking and ultimately tracking with a smartphone led to nearly twice as much weight loss than using a website or a pen and paper.

We’ll focus on three key areas with these weight loss apps — food logging, activity, and motivation. You need to combine these factors to lose weight and to keep it off once you hit your goals.

1. MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is a popular app that helps you track your food intake, exercise and call on your friends to help keep you motivates. This app, owned by Under Armour is the central part of how I lost 25 pounds.

MyFitnessPal includes access to a million foods and items in a searchable database that lets you easily add your food log to your iPhone or Android. This app and service is free, with apps that make logging easily and a personalized diet profile that helps you set a healthy diet goal and a healthy exercise goal.

There are options to friend other users and connect with your contacts and Facebook friends for support and motivation.

MyFitnessPal also connects to a variety of apps and accessories like FitBit, Withings, Runtastic, Endomondo, Jawbone UP, Pact and others that help you track your progress with specialized apps and accessories. There is also an Apple Watch app.

2. Lose It!

Lose It is a free weight loss app for iPhone and Android that helps you achieve sustainable healthy weight loss. This tool includes an app as well as a website so you can see your information on your computer as well.

You can connect to people, your various devices and food information that will help you lose weight with smart decisions. Lose It helps you create a personalized weight loss plan with goals that include a goal weight as well as total wellness and fitness.

The app includes access to a verified food database that helps you track your calories with easy searching, or add custom foods and you can share recipes. You can also scan a UPC to add food.

Lose It connects to other apps like RunKeeper, Nike+ and a variety of devices and scales to help you track all of your fitness data easily and intelligently. You can create goals with a group of friends, challenge friends or yourself and get support from the group to stay on track.

Lose It is free, with a $39.99 premium option that includes much more tracking, meal planning, and other upgrades.

3. Nike Training Club

If you don’t know where to start with a new workout that will help you lose weight, you can use the Nike Training Club app.

This app helps you chose a workout or a four-week program that will help you get lean. There are over 100 workouts and the app can help beginners, intermediate or advanced users.

You can even use the app on your tablet or on your TV, so that you can train the way that it works for you. The TV part works with AirPlay, ChromeCast or a HDMI cable.

4. Weight Watchers

The Weight Watchers app is a great tool for losing weight, but it is pricier than the other options with monthly fees of $19.95 depending on your subscription. There is a lot that you get from this subscription and offers to join for free that you should check out.

Oprah Winfrey shared how she used Weight Watchers to lose 26 pounds, thanks to managing what she eats. The Weight Watchers app uses SmartPoints instead of calories so that you only need to track one set of numbers each day.

The Weight Watchers Fitbreak app is also a powerful companion that can motivate and remind you to be more active with short 1 mintue fitness breaks throughout your day.

Look for offers to join Weight Watchers free, including an option to get a refund for your first two months of fees when you lose 10 pounds.

5. Fitbit

While you might think of Fitbit as a device you need to buy and wear, you can use the app with just your iPhone or Android device. Your phone has enough sensors to track most of what the Fitbit app needs to help you get in shape and lose weight. If you like the app and want more tracking when you aren’t carrying your phone, you can always buy a Fitbit device later.

The Fitbit app can help you be more active, eat better, lose weight and even help with sleep. The app includes daily goals for steps, calories burned and distance traveled. You can log workouts and even Yoga to track your activities. There is also a food logging portion so that you can keep everything in one specific place.

One of the biggest benefits is if your friends are already on Fitbit, since you can compete with them in a variety of challenges. These will keep you motivated and engaged.

6. 7-Minute Workout App

You are a busy person without a lot of time to work out. You might not be able to go to the gym to work out, which is where the NYT 7-Minute Workout app comes in to play. This is a scientific workout that maximizes your time spent exercising by delivering the Scientific 7-Minute Workout and the Advanced 7-Minute Workout that The New York Times started.

You’ll need to add this web app to your home screen. On iPhone tap Share and then Add to Home Screen. On Android Tap Menu then Add to the home screen.

This high-intensity workout can help keep your appetite in control, improve metabolic health and cardiovascular health.

7. BetterMe: Calorie Counter

The BetterMe app is a weight loss plan that is designed specifically for women. When you start the app up, you choose areas you want to target to lose weight or tone up. This app combines workouts and a meal plan and is targeted towards users at a wide range of activity levels and time commitments.

With this app, you will work through in-home workouts and focus on a 28-day plan that you can use to get in shape and lose weight. The app includes the following features;

Attack fat in problem areas: legs, stomach, arms, neck;

Get the most effective video workouts in one simple app;

Get a thorough 28-day Meal plan;

Work out in 15-mins sets to burn body fat with no gym required.

The BetterMe app is free to download and you can try it free for 3 days. After that, you need to pay $9.99 a month or choose a longer subscription. With a 28-day meal plan and various activity level options you can get started and find out if this is for you within a month. If it fits, you can continue for less than the cost of going to a gym.

Download BetterMe for iPhone or Android.

8. 8fit Workouts & Meal Planner

8fit is an all-inclusive app that helps you tackle the major pain points of losing weight; finding time to work out, knowing what to do when you have the time and coming up with a meal plan that you can stick to and that will help you lose weight.

This app includes 100% customized exercise programs that pair up with your goals and your current fitness level to help set you up for success. Each of the workouts are designed to be done wherever you have time without special equipment.

We like that the exercises focus on helping you meet your goals and the app does a good job of explaining the right way of doing the exercise. With the meal plans, you even get ingredient alternatives which make it easier to stick with the plan. You can even generate grocery lists to simplify shopping.

8fit is free to start with limited workouts but to get the full benefit you will need to buy a pro subscription starting from $5 a month.

Download 8fit for iPhone or Android.

9. Weight Loss Fitness

The Weight Loss Fitness app is a focused app that will help you lose weight by working out and it starts you off with a six-week plan. This will help you focus on specific areas and work towards more manageable goals.

As you work through the plans, you can give feedback to the app and it will adjust the intensity of the workout and help you better reach your goal. You can get started with just 6 minutes of workouts a day with video and audio guidance.

The app is $49.99 a year, or $8.99 a month and you can download it and check it out before you buy.

Download Weight Loss Fitness for iPhone or Android.

10. Sweatcoin

The Sweatcoin app pays you to get in shape, and it works on steps so you can earn while you lose weight. This can be one of the best ways to get that extra motivation to go for a walk.

One catch is that this only works with outdoor steps. So if you do your walking in a gym or at home on equipment this isn’t an option for you.

With Sweatcoin, you earn about 1 Sweatcoin for 1,000 steps. You can spend 5 Sweatcoins on a subscription to the Calm app or other services. There are varying offers and you can even trade-in for a misfit fitness tracker or for bigger rewards including a virtual personal trainer or weight training services.

It’s a great way to pay for added apps that can help you lose weight and get in shape. You can’t cash out in money, but there are Aamzon gift card offers at times.

Download Sweatcoin for iPhone or Android.

11. Fooducate

One of the hassles of trying to lose weight is knowing what food is actually good for you to eat. With Fooducate, you can learn more about healthy foods and instantly see if foods are good for you by scanning a barcode with your iPhone or Android.

You can scan food using the camera on your smartphone and see a grade for the food you are considering buying or eating. Forget trying to decipher the nutritional content based on a small area on the back of the box and look at a grade that will help you make smart decisions. You can also ask questions in the Fooducate community to learn about healthy foods. The app is free and you can unlock Pro or Gluten and Allergy specific features with in-app purchases.

Next Steps to Lose Weight & Keep it Off

These are the best weight loss apps we found for 2020. This list of the best weight loss apps helped me lose 25 pounds and keep the majority off for a long time. When I stopped using the app, I started gaining weight again. Now I am back into using the app and tracking my activity and I’m down 5 pounds to a total of 20.5 pounds down from my starting weight.

I bounce between Lose It! and My Fitness Pal. These are the best weight loss apps for me because they fit my eating habits and mild workouts, but the best weight loss app for you could be different.

Most iPhones and many Android phones include powerful sensors that can track your movement and activities without the need to buy any fitness accessories or bands. The Android or iPhone camera can scan barcodes to help you log food and there is an option to connect the iPhone or Android to an HDTV to do a workout without looking at the small smartphone screen while you are at home.

If you need help with motivation, you can check out weight loss success stories from app users. On Reddit, ProgressPics can provide motivation to keep going as you see the difference with before and after photos. You can even make money with some of these weight loss apps.