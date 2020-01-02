21 Best Apps to Make Money in 2020

Connect with us
Turn the time you spend on your phone into cash. Download these apps to start making money today while you are carrying your phone or when you’d normally be wasting time on the couch.

These are the best apps to make money in 2020. You can use these apps to make money on the side while you shop for groceries, run errands and wait in lines.

I made over $100 with one app, my mom loves using these apps to make money when she shops and a friend made over $650 in their first month. You can legitimately make money with apps on your phone. The apps that pay the best require actual work, while most survey apps pay you a few dollars a month.

When you use one of the best apps to make money you can help pad your wallet, fund your movie watching and even pay for a dinner out. You can earn money with apps by taking actions and other apps will find the money you are owed due to price drops and changes and automatically request it for you. Keep in mind that any app where you share information through a survey has the potential to share your personal information.

You can use these apps to make money from home or earn cash while you are at your current job. Some apps pay in cash, while others pay in points you can turn into gift cards. In addition to making money, you should check out the best apps to save money.

The best apps to make money on your iPhone or Android.

Every money making app on this list does let you earn money, but you will need to earn a minimum before you cash out in many cases.

  1. Google Opinion Rewards
  2. Facebook Viewpoints
  3. Observa
  4. Earny
  5. iBotta
  6. Sweatcoin
  7. eBates
  8. Gig Walk
  9. Offer Up
  10. Mercari
  11. Foap
  12. Clashot
  13. Shopkick
  14. Fronto
  15. SlideJoy
  16. Mobee
  17. Task Rabbit
  18. Uber
  19. Lyft
  20. Upwork
  21. Indeed

These quick ways to make money from home won’t completely replace your income, but you can definitely make an impact and help earn money at home. You can use the best budget apps to stretch this additional cash even further.

You can download these money making apps on iPhone and Android for free, without any fees to get started.

Google Opinion Rewards - Make Money By Answering Questions

Google Opinion Rewards - Make Money By Answering Questions

You can make money answering survey questions on your smartphone with Google Opinion Rewards. Also known as Google Surveys by many users, this free app rewards you for sharing your opinion. This works on iPhone and Android, but the best way to make money is on iPhone. 

A member of the Gotta Be Mobile team earned over $100 with Google Opinion Rewards. All you need to do is answer questions and you'll earn anywhere from a 10 cents to a dollar. You can also answer Google Opinion Rewards surveys in stores to really earn more money.

The money that you make works for Google Play Credits on Android that you can use to buy apps, movies, books, and even spend on in app purchases for games like Clash of Clans without spending your cash.

iPhone users get the credit sent to PayPal when they have a balance of $2, which can happen every two or three weeks depending on how many surveys you qualify for. It's easy to earn when you start, but surveys may become less frequent as you go.

Download Google Opinion Rewards for Android and Google Opinion Rewards for iPhone.

