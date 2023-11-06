PSA: Blue iPhone 15 is More White Than Blue

Here’s a quick public service announcement for anyone thinking about buying a blue iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus: the back of the is more white than blue.

Over the weekend, my wife decided to replace her iPhone 11 with a new iPhone 15 Plus. She ordered the device for in-store pickup and within a few hours, she came through the door with her phone.

The iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 both come in five different colors:

Black

Blue

Green

Pink

Yellow

She picked blue. After unboxing her new phone, she inspected the device as one typically does with a new piece of technology. Soon after, I noticed her trying to pick at the back of the device which I found extremely odd.

A short time later, she asked me if new iPhones typically come with a protective cover on the back. New iPhones do come with a protective cover over the screen, but they don’t come with a cover on the back.

As you might have guessed, she was picking at the back of her iPhone in an effort to remove a non-existent cover. This is because the back of the device, in some environments, looks more white than blue.

I laughed, but sympathized with her because honestly, it did look white.

Unlike past iPhone and iPhone Plus models, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature muted colors. Previous models had bolder and brighter color options.

In the case of the blue iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, it’s a really pale, pastel version of blue. If you’re looking for a traditional blue, you’ll have to look elsewhere or pop a blue case on.

Apple offers a titanium blue version of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max and it’s a much deeper blue, think navy blue, than the iPhone 15/15 Plus option.

Fortunately, despite her initial confusion, my wife is completely fine with her choice. Her iPhone 11 was white.

That being said, if you want a little more pop, you’ll probably want to go with pink, yellow, green, or black. We may also see Apple release a PRODUCT(RED) ‌iPhone 15‌ in the spring.

I should note that my wife wasn’t the first person to feel confused about the back of the blue iPhone 15/15 Plus. I’ve seen others ask about it online.

My hope is she’s the last.

