Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta: 5 Things to Know

There is a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta coming to Xbox One, PS4 and PC soon. This is what you need to know about joining it, when it may take place and how long you will get to play the Black Ops Cold War Beta.

The new Black Ops Cold War game arrives on November 13th, with three distinct Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War editions to choose from on consoles, and two on PC. This is the direct sequel to Black Ops, and it is bringing the heat with a campaign, multiplayer and Zombies!

Here is a breakdown of the important Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta information we know and expect.

When is the Black Ops Cold War Beta

Activision did not confirm Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta dates yet, but typically these take place in September. We expect that this will run for two weekends, likely in mid to late September.

Our best guess is that the first weekend will be September 17-21 for the PS4 and September 24-28 for the Xbox One and PC. These could shift a week in either direction, but ultimately this is what lines up best with past Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War betas. It is far enough past the multiplayer reveal and there is enough time after the beta weekends to allow for changes based on player feedback and any bugs discovered.

How Long is the Black Ops Cold War Beta?

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta is at least two days, but this typically means two weekends as we mentioned above. If you pre-order then you get early access, which typically means you can start playing the Black Ops Cold War beta on Thursday, and then users who did not pre-order can join in on Saturday through mid-morning on Monday.

Typically PlayStation users get a second weekend, so if you are playing on PS4 and pre-order you may get around 8 days of playtime, while Xbox One and PC players can expect about half that.

How Do I Join the Black Ops Cold War Beta?

This is an open beta, so you don’t need to pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to play in it. If you pre-order you will be able to register and then get a token to play the beta early.

Other users will be able to download the Black Ops Cold War beta from the console store or Battle.net mid-weekend. You may need to register. If so, we will add that information here.

What Systems Will the Black Ops Cold War Beta Come to?

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta is available on the PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, and on PC. This is a timed beta, that will wrap up before the PS5 and Xbox Series X release dates, so don’t expect to try it out on new consoles.

How Big is the Black Ops Cold War Beta?

Expect a large Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta download size. Previous Call of Duty betas were over 30GB in size. We don’t know the exact size of this beta yet but anticipate it will be up there. Keep in mind that you will need to spend a significant amount of time downloading the beta to your device. We may see a pre-load option for users, but nothing is confirmed yet.