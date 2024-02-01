Don’t Buy an iPad Pro or iPad Air Right Now

Unless you’re desperate, you shouldn’t buy a new iPad Pro or iPad Air right now.

If you’re looking to upgrade to a new iPad in early 2024, you’ve got options. Apple’s current iPad Pro, the 2022 model, is still in excellent shape. The same goes for the iPad Air 5, the company’s latest model.

However, these devices will get replaced in the near future and they’re successors will have some really intriguing changes on board.

Last year, for the first time since the iPad’s inception, Apple failed to release a new iPad model. That will change in 2024. Apple hasn’t confirmed yet, but it’s happening.

Over the past year or so we’ve seen rumor after rumor outline new 2024 iPad Pros and a new iPad Air 6.

In particular, the new iPad Pros look like they’ll take a huge leap from the previous generation. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman is calling it the “biggest revamp ever” for the product line.

The iPad Air 6 looks like it will be more of a refresh, but a few of the rumored changes should help it separate from the iPad Air 5.

The devices won’t arrive in February, but they should arrive next month. And that should may enough to give most shoppers a reason to pause. If not, there are other reasons as well.

March Launch

If you can hold out for a little bit longer, you should.

We don’t have an official launch date for the 2024 iPad Pro’s or the iPad Air 6, but every credible rumor suggests they’ll launch at the end of March.

If your current tablet still functions, and your budget allows, we highly recommend waiting for Apple’s announcements.

Big Time Upgrades

These devices will have some big time upgrades on board. Nothing is certain right now given the lack of an official announcement, but here’s what you need to know:

2024 iPad Pros

Better landscape front-facing camera

Larger, OLED displays

New processor

Thinner design

Apple Pencil 3 support

New Magic keyboard

Wireless charging

iPad Air 6

Larger display option

Performance upgrades including a new processor

Apple Pencil 3 support

We get it, you may think you don’t or won’t need some or all of these features, but you won’t know for sure until you’re able to go hands-on and compare the new models to the previous generation.

iPad Deals

When Apple announces these new models, it will likely switch up the price points of its current iPad lineup.

If Apple continues to sell the older iPad Pros and iPad Air, you can expect their prices to drop. Retailers around the world will respond in kind.

We should see price cuts that don’t require a trade-in and we may see price cuts on top Android tablets as well.

This is a one time deal for 2024. We won’t see new iPad Pro or iPad Air models launch later in 2024 (though we’ll probably see a new iPad mini 7 launch in the fall).

And with the launch and guaranteed price cuts just a few weeks away, those of you in need of a new iPad would be wise to control those urges and hold onto your current device for a little bit longer.

8 Reasons to Wait for the 2024 iPad Pro & 5 Reasons Not To