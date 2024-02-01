Apple
Don’t Buy an iPad Pro or iPad Air Right Now
Unless you’re desperate, you shouldn’t buy a new iPad Pro or iPad Air right now.
If you’re looking to upgrade to a new iPad in early 2024, you’ve got options. Apple’s current iPad Pro, the 2022 model, is still in excellent shape. The same goes for the iPad Air 5, the company’s latest model.
However, these devices will get replaced in the near future and they’re successors will have some really intriguing changes on board.
Last year, for the first time since the iPad’s inception, Apple failed to release a new iPad model. That will change in 2024. Apple hasn’t confirmed yet, but it’s happening.
Over the past year or so we’ve seen rumor after rumor outline new 2024 iPad Pros and a new iPad Air 6.
In particular, the new iPad Pros look like they’ll take a huge leap from the previous generation. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman is calling it the “biggest revamp ever” for the product line.
The iPad Air 6 looks like it will be more of a refresh, but a few of the rumored changes should help it separate from the iPad Air 5.
The devices won’t arrive in February, but they should arrive next month. And that should may enough to give most shoppers a reason to pause. If not, there are other reasons as well.
March Launch
If you can hold out for a little bit longer, you should.
We don’t have an official launch date for the 2024 iPad Pro’s or the iPad Air 6, but every credible rumor suggests they’ll launch at the end of March.
If your current tablet still functions, and your budget allows, we highly recommend waiting for Apple’s announcements.
Big Time Upgrades
These devices will have some big time upgrades on board. Nothing is certain right now given the lack of an official announcement, but here’s what you need to know:
- Better landscape front-facing camera
- Larger, OLED displays
- New processor
- Thinner design
- Apple Pencil 3 support
- New Magic keyboard
- Wireless charging
- Larger display option
- Performance upgrades including a new processor
- Apple Pencil 3 support
We get it, you may think you don’t or won’t need some or all of these features, but you won’t know for sure until you’re able to go hands-on and compare the new models to the previous generation.
iPad Deals
When Apple announces these new models, it will likely switch up the price points of its current iPad lineup.
If Apple continues to sell the older iPad Pros and iPad Air, you can expect their prices to drop. Retailers around the world will respond in kind.
We should see price cuts that don’t require a trade-in and we may see price cuts on top Android tablets as well.
This is a one time deal for 2024. We won’t see new iPad Pro or iPad Air models launch later in 2024 (though we’ll probably see a new iPad mini 7 launch in the fall).
And with the launch and guaranteed price cuts just a few weeks away, those of you in need of a new iPad would be wise to control those urges and hold onto your current device for a little bit longer.
Wait for a Better Front-Facing Camera
We haven't seen a whole lot in regards to the iPad Pro's camera setup, but this is an area where we could see improvements.
The iPad Pro comes equipped with a 12-megapixel front-facing camera with Center Stage support. It's a serviceable camera, but don't be surprised if Apple brings the iPad Pro's setup in line with the 10th-generation iPad's camera.
The 10th-generation iPad comes with a landscape front-facing camera. It was the first iPad to come with this orientation.
Here's how Apple describes it:
"For the first time on any iPad, the front-facing camera is now located along the landscape edge. Whether users are on a FaceTime call or recording a video for social media, they will always be looking right toward the camera. The landscape Ultra Wide front camera with a 12MP sensor and 122-degree field of view supports Center Stage, which automatically pans and zooms to keep users in view as they move around."
This makes it perfect for conference calls or more leisurely chats with friends and family members. It would also be a welcomed change on board the iPad Pro series.
According to code found in iOS 17.4 by 9to5Mac, Apple's working on a new, unreleased iPad model that features a landscape Face ID camera.
Given what we've heard about the iPad Pro's redesign, this unnamed device could definitely be the new Pro models.
This code doesn't confirm, but those who want a better setup for video calls might want to see how this shakes out.
