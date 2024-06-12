EA College Football 25 Homecoming Pack Features Exclusive Extras

GameStop’s EA College Football 25 Homecoming Pack is a new edition with physical extras including a mini locker, football, and jersey.

Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5 owners looking to buy EA College Football 25 ahead of its release next month now have another option.

The EA College Football 25 Homecoming Pack is exclusive to GameStop, meaning you won’t find it anywhere else, and for $149.99 or more you get extras you won’t get from any of the game’s other editions.

What’s in the EA College Football 25 Homecoming Pack

The most basic version of the bundle comes with a copy of the game and three physical extras. These include:

EA College Football 25 Branded Locker Replica

EA College Football 25 Replica Athletic Jersey

EA College Football 25 Branded Official Football

The locker replica is a detailed miniature locker, the athletic jersey is a “high-quality jersey,” and the football is an “authentic football featuring the game’s branding.

GameStop also offers the EA College Football 25 Homecoming Pack in other flavors.

For $179.99, Xbox owners can pair it with the Deluxe edition. And for $229.99, Xbox users can buy with the MVP bundle which includes a copy of Madden 25.

On the PlayStation 5 side, shoppers can buy a $180.00 bundle with $100 in PlayStation Currency or a $230.00 bundle with $150 in PlayStation Currency.

For more about EA College Football 25’s other editions, check out our guide. And if you’re on the fence about a pre-order, head over to pre-order guide.

EA College Football 25 arrives on July 19th, but there are ways to play it earlier than that.