FanDuel Sportsbook App: 5 Things Users Need to Know

The FanDuel Sportsbook app for iPhone, iPad, and Android lets sports fans place bets on sporting events. And while it might seem like it’s fairly straightforward, there are some important things to know about the app before you start using it.

FanDuel’s app has, like DraftKings’ app, become one of the most popular ways to place bets on sports. Instead of having to walk into a physical sports book, users can gamble simply by downloading the app on their mobile device.

If you’re interesting in trying FanDuel, whether it be because of NCAA March Madness or another sport, you’ll want to dig into the details.

In this guide we’ll take you through the most important things iPhone, iPad, and Android users need to know about FanDuel’s app.

FanDuel Apps

Before you get started, note that there are several different FanDuel apps on your device’s app store.

The FanDuel Sportsbook & Casino is arguably the most popular app and the one we’re primarily covering in this guide. This is the app you need to use if you want to place bets on sporting events like you would in a physical sports book.

FanDuel also has two other apps. FanDuel Casino features traditional casino games like slots, blackjack and roulette. The other, FanDuel Fantasy Sports lets users play fantasy sports games for money.

There differences between these apps are fairly obvious, but make sure you download the correct app before you start playing.

As for compatibility, the FanDuel Sportsbook & Casino app requires iOS 14 or later or iPadOS 14 or later.

Where is the FanDuel Sportsbook App Legal?

Placing bets using the FanDuel Sportsbook app is only legal in some states in the United States. It’s not available to everyone, everywhere.

The FanDuel Sportsbook & Casino app is only available if you live in one of the following states:

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

Wyoming

You should only download and use the app if you are physically located in one of those states. Like other online sports books, FanDuel will geolocate your location and it must be verified before wagers on events are placed.

FanDuel notes that its location systems require Wi-Fi, GPS, or GSM signals to locate a user.

If you live in Connecticut, Iowa, Maryland, New Jersey, New York or Pennsylvania, you must verify your address before placing a wager.

If you live in Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, you are subject to additional authentication requirements. These will popup if you create an account in on of these states.

FanDuel Sportsbook App Age Requirement

Just like physical sports books and casinos, FanDuel has age requirements you must adhere too.

FanDuel says you must beat least 21 years old to wager using a FanDuel Sportsbook account in all states where the service is legal.

Is the FanDuel Sportsbook App Free?

The FanDuel Sportsbook app for iPhone, iPad, and Android is free to download. Signing up for a FanDuel account is also free.

However, you won’t be able to place a bet using the app until the company confirms you’re in a location that allows sports wagers. The identification process is a safeguard and it applies to all users.

FanDuel often provides deposit bonuses for new customers and one might be available if you recently downloaded the app and joined the service.

When using the FanDuel Sportsbook app on your device, you can view your balance by looking at the bottom right corner of your screen.

FanDuel Sportsbook App Problems

The FanDuel Sportsbook app has solid reviews, but many users have run into issues with it. We’ve seen complaints about bugs and performance issues.

One of the top problems is one where a user may see a Restricted Location or a message saying there are issues passing the geolocation check.

If you’re having issues with FanDuel’s geolocation, check out the video below. It should help.

If you encounter an issue with the app itself, the first thing you’ll want to do is log out of your FanDuel account, close the app, re-open the app, and sign back in.

If this doesn’t work, make sure your iPhone, iPad, or Android device is running the latest version of the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

The company releases frequent updates for the app and the latest upgrade could iron out bugs and/or performance issues you’re seeing.

You should also try clearing the cache on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. Also, ensure you have enabled WiFi and location services on your mobile device.