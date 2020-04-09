Final Fantasy 7 Remake Problems & Fixes

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake is finally here which means we’re starting to hear about some of the issues plaguing the game on PlayStation 4.

As the game starts to go live across the globe, we’re seeing complaints about a variety of issues with the game. Some of the problems are minor, others are far more problematic.

While you might be able to solve some of the issues on your own, others will require a fix from Square Enix in a software update down the road.

We expect the developer to release several updates this month and next as the developer works to correct some of initial problems with the game.

While we wait for the next Final Fantasy 7 Remake update, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common issues plaguing the game right now.

How to Fix Final Fantasy 7 Remake Download Problems

Final Fantasy 7 Remake requires a pretty significant chunk of space on your storage so it could take some time for the download to complete. Mileage will vary based on your connection.

We expect download times to improve as the rush to play the game dies down, but there are some things you can try if your download is taking too long or if it gets stuck completely.

If your Final Fantasy 7 Remake download gets stuck, try pausing the download, waiting a few seconds, and starting it again. If that doesn’t work, try cancelling the download and restarting it.

If the actual speed of your download is abnormally slow, try plugging your ethernet cable directly into your PlayStation 4. This could speed up the download, especially if your console is located a ways away from your router.

If none of that works, you should try restarting your router. Unplug your router, wait a minute or two, and plug it back in and see if that helps.

How to Fix Final Fantasy 7 Remake Installation Problems

Again, the game requires a sizable chunk of space and storage issues can sometimes prevent games from installing properly. If you’re having issues installing the game, make sure you’ve got enough room.

To do this you’ll need to head into your console’s Settings and check for your available space. You’ll need more than 80GB of free space for the game to properly download.

You can delete files you no longer need or buy an external hard drive. We recommend the Samsung T5 Portable SSD, but it’s a little pricey. If you don’t want to spend that much, we recommend taking a look at the WD My Passport 4TB.

If you’re positive you have enough space, but the game still won’t install properly, try hard resetting your PS4.

How to Fix Final Fantasy 7 Remake Freezing Problems

If your game suddenly locks up during a cutscene or another part of the game you’ll want to restart the game. If it still happens, try restarting your console.

How to Fix Final Fantasy 7 Remake Delivery Problems

If you purchased a physical copy of the game from Square Enix, but aren’t guaranteed to get a delivery on April 10th due to the COVID-19 situation, and want to pickup a digital copy instead, the company says you can get in touch with them to cancel.

Once cancelled, you’ll then want to pickup a digital copy of the game through Sony’s PlayStation Store.

How to Find Final Fantasy 7 Remake DLC

If you pre-ordered a copy of the game you are entitled to a Chocobo Chick Summon. Codes for this DLC item are handled by individual retailers so if you’re missing a code in your email or inside the box, you’ll need to get in contact with the company you bought the game from.

If you bought the physical Deluxe Edition of the game, you’ll get a code for a Cactuar Summon. You’ll find the code for the DLC on a leaflet inside the box.

If you didn’t get a leaflet in your box, you’ll need to contact the Square Enix Customer Support team through the Support Centre website.

If you bought the Final Fantasy 7 Remake 1st Class Edition you’re entitled to a Carbuncle Summon as well. These codes are also handled by individual retailers so you’ll need to contact their customer support if you’re missing your code.

Once you’ve downloaded the DLC, you can access the items in-game by following these instructions:

Press the Options button and access the “Materia & Equipment” in-game menu. Go to the “Weapons” sub-menu. Equip the downloaded Summoning Materia.

The game is extremely new so we expect the list of problems to grow as we push away from the release date. We’ll keep this list update with the problems and fixes that we, and others, find.

