Android
Galaxy Note 10 vs Pixel 4 XL: Which One to Buy?
Both the Google Pixel 4 XL and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 are readily available, and they come in multiple screen sizes. This means buyers have a lot of options in 2020 and more are coming soon. In this post, we’ve compared the Galaxy Note 10 to Google’s Pixel 4 XL so buyers know what to expect and which model is right for them.
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10+ is an impressive phone with a huge screen, and people are trying to decide if they want a phone that big and all those cameras, or the clean and fast Google Pixel 4 Android experience. We know, it’s a tough choice. So, keep reading for all the info.
Google’s Pixel 4 XL and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 are two of the best options right now, well, until the Galaxy S20 arrives. If you’re a Samsung fan the choice is clear, but if you don’t need the stylus and just want a good Android phone and a great camera, the choice is a little more difficult.
Furthermore, this year Samsung released a second smaller version of the Note 10 for those that don’t want a giant screen. So people who always skipped over the Note series now have a phone that could interest them. Even if you’re eying the smaller Pixel 4, the regular Note 10 might be an option for you.
Keep in mind that these two phones are very different in several ways. From the screen sizes, stock Android vs Samsung’s One UI, how many cameras are on the back (and what they do) and much more. The choice will likely come down to screen size, personal preference, and how much money you’re willing to spend.
So, here’s all the side by side info to help you choose which phone is best for you.
Galaxy Note 10 vs Pixel 4 XL: Display (and Notch)
The first thing we need to talk about when discussing these phones is the screen size or sizes. Mainly because that's one of the most important specs people look at when buying a new phone, and you have several options.
Google's bigger Pixel 4 XL is the same size as Samsung's smaller Galaxy Note 10, both rocking a 6.3-inch screen. However, the Pixel 4 XL has a higher resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate, which are both way better than the small Note 10. That said, Samsung has the best screens in the industry, and most reviews knock the Pixel 4 for having a pretty dim display that doesn't get bright enough.
Here's where things start to get interesting. Samsung changed things up and there is a cutout in the center top of the phone screen for the front-facing camera. This allows for a true edge-to-edge screen, so the phone isn't nearly as big as it sounds. It's actually a circle cut out of the screen for the camera, instead of a notch.
Google didn't go with a cutout for the camera, and they didn't repeat last year's mistake by adding a huge notch in the display. Instead, they shrunk all of the bezels but put one big bezel at the top for the camera, sensors, Face unlock tech and more. Basically, there's a black bar and bezel at the top and the bottom of the Pixel 4 or 4 XL, while the Note 10 looks futuristic and is all-screen on the front.
Essentially, if you want the biggest and best screen and don't mind the small cutout, the Galaxy Note 10+ is perfect. If you want something a little smaller or don't mind bezel Google's Pixel 4 XL might be good too.
And if both of those are too big, the smaller Pixel 4 is pretty much your only option, which has pros and cons itself.
Richard Ortiz
10/18/2019 at 8:33 am
The battery and storage is what keep me away from the Pixel. The note seems like a well rounded phone. Camera is important to me, but just get a professional camera instead. Tough choice, but I am going with the Note 10 plus.
Cory Gunther
01/31/2020 at 1:49 pm
I agree man. I can get away with 64GB of storage if I have to, but the battery life is just silly. Honestly, what the hell was Google thinking? Making the screens bigger and a higher refresh rate with a smaller battery. It’s almost like they DON’T want to sell phones. lol.