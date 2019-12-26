Samsung Galaxy S11 & Galaxy S11+ Release Date, News & Rumors

The Samsung Galaxy S11 release date is only about two months away which is why exciting leaks and rumors are floating around already. In fact, we have a lot of information thanks to recent news about a bigger and faster Galaxy S11, a huge Galaxy S11+ or even a Galaxy S20. Not to mention an unofficial Galaxy S11 release date.

Similar to prior years, the Galaxy S11 release date will likely be sometime in February, which is just around the corner. As a result, potential buyers are likely looking for more information. So, if you’re asking yourself, “when does the Galaxy S11 come out?” or “should I wait for and buy the Galaxy S11+?” we have all the details, leaks, expected prices and Galaxy S11 news for those interested.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

The Samsung Galaxy S11 release date is unofficially set for February 18th

Expect three different models all far bigger than the Galaxy 10 series

Almost all Galaxy S11 models will have 5G support

The multi-camera setup on the back is a HUGE focus for Samsung

Story developing…

We’re expecting 2020 to be a big year for Samsung and its Galaxy S11. With popular devices like the OnePlus 7 Pro hot on their heels, and Apple stepping up its camera and battery life game on the iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung needs something special with this next phone — and we think they’ll deliver.

So far, we’re already hearing they’ll release three models with one being affordable to take on the iPhone 11 and replace the Galaxy S10e. Then, two bigger and better models that are closer in size to the Galaxy Note 10, not the S10, and pack 5G speeds by default.

Basically the Galaxy S11 series will be bigger, better, faster, smarter, and pack even more cameras. Speaking of the cameras, they’ll be a substantial upgrade over all previous years, and apparently is one of Samsung’s biggest focuses for these phones. And while early rumors suggested a huge battery inside, those rumors are quickly turning to a very real possibility, which is the most exciting upgrade in my opinion.

Samsung Galaxy S11 News & Rumors (December 2019)

According to leaker Ice Universe, the Galaxy S11 is dubbed “Picasso” internally by Samsung. The Galaxy Note 10, Samsung’s latest flagship, was called “Da Vinci.” Hopefully that means Samsung plans on delivering a beautiful piece of art, with the Picasso-style Galaxy S11. Rumored model numbers include the SM-G981, SM-G986, and SM-G988. All three will reportedly include 5G connectivity.

Perhaps the most exciting new rumor is that the Galaxy S11 release is February 18th. Keep in mind that this is the “launch event” and not the day you can buy one. Meaning Samsung will unveil the phone on or around February 18th, then release it a week or two later.

Update: A rather unusual new rumor is floating around, one that actually makes sense. Next year Samsung could call its flagship Galaxy phones the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Note 20 — for a few different reasons.

Galaxy S20 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2019

First off, calling these devices the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ would line up with the year, 2020. And the following year they’d call it the Galaxy S21, which makes it easy for fans and buyers to follow along with each new model as it shares a name with the release year. Furthermore, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 “sounds” behind the iPhone 11, and the Galaxy S11 would sound a year older than the iPhone 12 which is coming in 2020. So, this could give Samsung a nice new naming scheme for the next decade, which giving it a naming boost over Apple.

Then, at the end of 2019, we received our first leaked photos of the Galaxy S11, which come from the highly accurate and trustworthy @onleaks and 91mobiles. His leaks are “concept renders” based on accurate information sent to case manufacturers by Samsung, or similar situations. Essentially, he gets a blueprint of the device and creates an image of it. What you see below is the 6.7-inch Quad camera Galaxy S11, coming in early 2020.

Earlier this year a report from MySmartPrice claimed Samsung will deliver at least three Galaxy S11 models. And, if you add in 5G on the bigger two, technically five phones in total. Something we’ve heard from Evan Blass, known as @evleaks. Evan states the Galaxy S11+ (or Galaxy S11 Pro) might actually have a massive 6.9-inch screen, up from the 6.4-inch display in the current Galaxy S10 Plus.

We’ve heard a lot of reports about a powerful new processor and Qualcomm even announced the new Snapdragon 865 in early December. This is the chipset that will likely power the Galaxy S11 in the US, which has integrated 5G and a new 17x bigger on-display fingerprint scanner area that can even detect two fingers at a time.

Other leaks mention a crazy camera, potentially a 108MP sensor, as well as reports that it’ll be slimmer than the Galaxy S10. Personally, I hope Samsung follows Apple and offers a thicker phone with a bigger battery, rather than a slim profile. Phones are thin and slippery enough as is, and I’m pretty sure everyone agrees with me that battery life is more important than a 0.5mm thinner Galaxy S11. Recent Samsung Android 10 builds are hinting at 8k video recording and apparently “reconfirmed” the 108MP camera rumors, too. And now, we’re seeing our first benchmark leaks that suggest all Galaxy S11 models will have 12GB of RAM and tons of power. Thankfully rumors of a 5,000 mAh battery just got confirmed, and you’ll need it, too, with all the power and specs inside this big phone.

Popular leaker Ice Universe also claims that the Galaxy S11 design and configuration “has been basically determined,” then stating it’ll have a tiny circle cutout for the front-facing camera inside the screen, in the middle, like the Galaxy Note 10 but smaller. A few conflicting reports mention an under-display front camera, but that’s yet to be determined. Either way, with the designs finalized we’ll start seeing actual leaks or dummy units in the near future.

For now, we’re still getting case renderings based on Blueprints, which are actually very telling. The always accurate @Onleaks shared the S11 photos above, and now we’re getting a look at the budget Galaxy S11e below.

It looks like the cheaper Galaxy S11e model will have a big 6.25-inch curved screen and more cameras, while hopefully staying under $749 again.

Galaxy S11+ Leaks & Info

So far we don’t know too much about the bigger Galaxy S11+ or Galaxy S11 Pro, except that it’ll be bigger and better than ever. Early leaks suggest the S11 will easily replace the Galaxy S10+, leaving Samsung room to do something unusual with the biggest model. We don’t really know what this means, but the leaks below and some back-and-forth information has us very intrigued. Then, the same leakster as earlier shared some pretty interesting images that are reportedly the Galaxy S11+ or Galaxy S11 Pro. And while the information about the big screen and several cameras is likely accurate, another leaker claims the overall look and style you see below is wrong. Basically, the S11+ will be MUCH prettier than the “renders” you’re looking at here, and closer in design to the last image below.

The S11+ might look like this

Popular leakster @UniverseIce on Twitter says these images are wrong, and that no one knows anything about the Galaxy S11+ yet, which is kind of exciting. Here are two tweets posted online that should give you something to think about. Basically saying that this year the biggest model will be very different than the smaller S11, for the first time in a while.

Galaxy S11 & Galaxy S11+ Specs (Rumored)

6.7-inch and 6.9-inch Curved Quad-HD Infinity SAMOLED Display (Bezel-free)

The smaller 6.25-inch budget model is still up for debate regarding the screen size.

8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor in the US and Samsung Exynos in select regions

12GB of RAM and 128/256/512GB storage with microSD expansion (Higher storage options on bigger model)

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Quad Rear Cameras: 108MP , 12, 12, 16, (variable aperture main lens), f/2.4 5X telephoto lens, wide-angle camera, DoF sensor, more) Dual OIS, 960 FPS slo-mo, 4K, laser focus, 10-scene optimizer, Night Sight (rumors)

, (variable aperture main lens), f/2.4 5X telephoto lens, wide-angle camera, DoF sensor, more) Dual OIS, 960 FPS slo-mo, 4K, laser focus, 10-scene optimizer, Night Sight (rumors) 10MP Front Selfie Camera with a smaller cutout, Portrait mode, etc (Could be under the screen on S11+)

Stereo Speaker tuned by AKG

3,900 mAh & 4,500 mAh and massive 5,000 mAh batteries with new 25w Faster Charging, 45w on S11+, Wireless Charging 2.0 and Powershare Reverse Wireless Charging (or bigger)

IP68 Dust & Water-resistance

USB Type-C, Bixby 2.0, Bixby AI, etc

Heart-rate sensor, Better In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, potentially FaceID tech

No 3.5mm headphone jack and no Bixby button

Ok, the list above is purely speculation based on three things: typical trends and available technology, rumors, and what we saw from the Galaxy Note 10. Combine all of that and you get one big, powerful, capable smartphone.

Samsung has offered similar screen sizes for several years, only increasing them by a hair as bezels have shrunk on our devices. Personally, I’m hoping all these leaks are wrong about the Galaxy S11 being 6.7-inches and the Galaxy S11 Plus (or Pro) coming in at 6.9-inches, as those are WAY bigger than the Galaxy S10, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and just about anything else. Too big, unless the bezels are basically gone completely.

We’re also fairly confident that while they’ll both have 25w faster chargers in the box, the Galaxy S11+ will be capable of 45w charging if you buy the faster charger, similar to the Note 10. That’s Samsung taking a page out of Apple’s book to make more money.

Aside from the screen size we know they’ll have fast processors, lots of RAM, and run Android 10. We believe the smaller Galaxy S11e will have 128GB, while the regular two “flagship” models will start with 256GB of storage, similar to the Note 10, and not 128GB like the Galaxy S10 series. We’ll need to wait for more information about the screen sizes, cameras, and battery life before we say anything further. However, with a bigger 120 Hz display, 8K video recording and a bunch of other stuff, it actually makes sense for Samsung to pack a big 5,000 mAh battery inside it’s biggest model.

Galaxy S11 Cameras (And cutouts)

All the leaks we’ve seen so far suggest the Galaxy S11 will come with four rear cameras. Similar to what Samsung did with the bigger Galaxy Note 10, but we’ll have to wait and see. Plus, we could see up to six on the Galaxy S11 Pro 5G variant if they put five on the back and one on the front. Either way, the cameras will be one of the absolute biggest areas of improvement over the Galaxy S10.

We have good news though. Samsung will likely ditch the huge dual camera setup from the front of the Galaxy S10 Plus and stick to a single front-facing camera, located in the middle top of the display.

Two front cameras are unnecessary, which is why Samsung only put one on the Note 10, and will likely do the same for the Galaxy S11. Personally, I hope they hide the camera UNDER the screen, which is a fancy technology they’ve been working on for several years. We’re just unsure if it’s ready for mainstream yet.

Galaxy S11+ will have 4-5 cameras: Expect 3-4 rear cameras with the main 108 Megapixel f/1.5 variable aperture camera, a 12MP f/2.4 telephoto (5X) zoom lens, and 16MP super-wide angle camera. Then, a 4th unknown sensor that’s likely a Depth of Field or ToF sensor. Will feature dual optical image stabilization, 960 FPS slo-mo, 4K, etc. Then, a 10MP f/1.9 front-facing camera with 4K, portrait mode, face unlock & more.

Expect 3-4 rear cameras with the main f/1.5 variable aperture camera, a f/2.4 telephoto (5X) zoom lens, and super-wide angle camera. Then, a unknown sensor that’s likely a Depth of Field or ToF sensor. Will feature dual optical image stabilization, 960 FPS slo-mo, 4K, etc. Then, a 10MP f/1.9 front-facing camera with 4K, portrait mode, face unlock & more. Expect the same camera setup on the smaller regular Galaxy S11

Several leaks suggest a main 108MP sensor, a 5x zoom lens, and other neat things like 8K video recording

There is a chance Samsung sticks to the triple-rear cameras from the S10 and Note 10 lineup, which honestly, is fine with me. As long as they make actual improvements. The rumors of a crazy 108MP camera and a 5,000 mAh battery are over the top, unrealistic, and likely far from reality. We see crazy rumors every year, don’t fall for them. If Samsung does use a 108MP sensor they’ll compress them down to 21MP shots with more clarity and brightness.

Digging through the latest Samsung Galaxy camera code XDA developers found mention of the 108M camera (above) not to mention a new 20:9 aspect ratio and 8k video recording. Keep in mind that the camera app is for all Samsung devices, not specifically the S11, so this could mean anything. We’re not really sure, but we’ll know more soon enough.

Either way, we expect Samsung to make some drastic changes to the camera location on the front and the back, the number of cameras, and the quality. Especially now that they’re getting more competition from Samsung, Apple, and yes, even OnePlus. If I had to guess, here’s what I think will complete the Galaxy S11 series camera setup on the back.

108 MegaPixel Main Powerful Camera

Main Powerful Camera 12MP 5x Telephoto Zoom Lens

5x Telephoto Zoom Lens 12MP Depth of Field or ToF Sensor

Depth of Field or ToF Sensor 16MP Wide-Angle Lens

Samsung Galaxy S11 Price With three different Galaxy S10 phones in 2019, Samsung really shook up its pricing strategy. Mainly to compete with the budget iPhone XR and cheaper devices like the OnePlus 6T and 7T. The Galaxy S10e was only $649 while the bigger Galaxy S10 came in around $799. That’s cheaper than in previous years, which is a plus. However, then the Galaxy Note 10 came around and cost $999 and $1,199, which has us worried. Galaxy S10e – $649

Regular Galaxy S10 – $799

Galaxy S10 Plus – $899

Galaxy Note 10e – $749

Galaxy Note 10 Plus – $999, $1,199, and more for 12GB RAM or 512/1TB storage

Now, here’s what we believe Samsung will do with the pricing of the new Galaxy S11 line of phones in 2020.

Galaxy S11e (budget model) – $699 or $749

Galaxy S11 – $849

Galaxy S11 Plus – $949 or $999