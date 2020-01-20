Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S9: What Buyers Need to Know

This guide compares Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 to the older Galaxy S9 for those that want to switch. Now that the Galaxy S9 is a few years old upgrading to Samsung’s new phone is something many owners will consider.

Now that we know the Galaxy S20 (renamed from Galaxy S11) is coming in early February and in three different sizes, here’s what potential buyers need to know.

Samsung made all the screens bigger, added more cameras, and extended battery life with the Galaxy S20 series. This comparison goes over all the areas that improved and what’s new so you know what to expect from the Galaxy S20.

The Galaxy S20 release date is set for February 11th

Samsung will debut three different Galaxy S20 models

All three are bigger than the prior Galaxy S9 lineup

Before we begin we want to remind you that the Galaxy S11/S20 isn’t official yet, so most of the info below comes from leaks, rumors, or trusted sources. So while we’re confident with what’s detailed below, some things may change. We’ll update this post accordingly as we learn more and after the February 11th launch event.

Galaxy S20 Galaxy S9 Screen Size 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 5.8-inch Super AMOLED Screen Resolution 3200 x 1440 & 120Hz 2960 x 1440 & Only 60Hz Storage & RAM 128GB & 8-12GB RAM 64GB & 4GB RAM Processor Snapdragon 865 or Samsung Exynos 995 Snapdragon 845 or Exynos 9810 Cameras 12MP main, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide lens, ToF 12MP camera (single lens) Camera Features 3x optical zoom, 30x digital zoom, 8K 30 fps video, 960 fps slo-mo Auto-HDR, 2K, OIS, panorama Front Camera 10 Megapixel 8 Megapixel Software Android 10 (One UI 2.0) Updated to Android 9 Battery Size 4,000 mAh 3,000 mAh Charging & Wireless Charging 25w Fast Charge & Fast Wireless Charging Fast Charging & Fast Wireless Charging Fingerprint Sensor Ultrasonic In-Display Sensor Rear physical fingerprint scanner MicroSD Expansion Yes Yes Other Details USB Type-C, WiFi 6, 5G, Stereo Sound, IP68 Water Resistant USB Type-C,Stereo Sound, IP68, 3.5mm headphone jack Price TBA (Expected $749+) Launched at $720

Samsung will release three different Galaxy S20 models in 2020. The smallest and most affordable will be the 6.2-inch Galaxy S20. Then, expect a big 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+ and a massive 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. All three models will come with 5G, although we’re hearing 5G may be optional for the smaller two.

After looking at the detailed spec sheet above, the S20 is a big upgrade in several key areas. Samsung added a bigger screen with a high refresh rate, newer internals, added a bunch of cameras and threw in a huge battery. Even if you have the dual camera Galaxy S9+ getting the Galaxy S20 would be a huge upgrade.

The most important changes are to the screen, cameras, then battery life and charging speeds. So, here’s more info for each of those categories.

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S9: Display & Design

The Galaxy S9 was Samsung’s last small flagship smartphone. Since then, screens have become larger and even the smallest Galaxy S20 is substantially bigger than the Galaxy S9.

However, the Galaxy S20 will likely be physically very similar in size to the Galaxy S9 simply due to smaller bezels, the front camera inside the screen and the edge-to-edge display technology.

Then, another big change is Samsung’s new 120Hz display technology. Following a trend of higher refresh rates like we saw from OnePlus and Google in 2019, the Galaxy S20 will have a high 120Hz refresh rate, up from 60Hz in the Galaxy S9. This allows the screen to refresh 120 times per second, which is twice as fast as older models like the Galaxy S9. As a result, everything feels smooth, fast, and fluid.

Samsung Galaxy S20: 6.2-inch, 120Hz, 3200 x 1440 Quad-HD AMOLED

Samsung Galaxy S9: 5.8-inch, 60Hz, 2960 x 1440 Quad-HD AMOLED

Another thing you’ll notice right away is the camera cutout at the top middle of the phone. This is a small circle physically cut out of the screen for the front camera, instead of adding a notch like Apple or Google. This allows for a bigger screen that stretches to the top of the device without making the phone too big to hold.

Some love it, some hate it, but most people who bought the Galaxy S10 quickly got used to a hole cutout inside the display. It basically disappears and you just use the phone like normal. Plus, this year the cutout is smaller and less noticeable but it is in the center of the screen. Notifications will work around the camera cutout, so don’t worry about that.

Another big change regarding the display and design is the fingerprint scanner. It’s no longer on the back way up behind the camera. Instead, the Galaxy S20’s fingerprint sensor is inside the screen too, just like the front camera. This is known as an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which reads the ridges on your finger through the screen. It’s fast, accurate, and very secure although physical scanners like the one found on the Galaxy S9 worked better. We’re hoping the 2nd generation scanner on the Galaxy S20 is better than the previous model.

Then, the last aspect of the design is something most people will be happy to hear. Rumors suggest the Galaxy S20 screen won’t be quite as curved as the Galaxy S9 and actually close to being flat. If you hated the curve on your S9, get Samsung’s new phone.

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S9: Cameras

While most buyers will love the bigger screen and new design it’s all the cameras you’ll probably use the most. Cameras are the single biggest upgrade when you compare these two phones. Even though the “megapixel” numbers are the same for the main camera, the Galaxy S20 sensors bigger and much improved. Plus, the phone has three more cameras to help you capture any and every moment.

Galaxy S20: 12MP main, 64MP 3-10x telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide lens, ToF (Main sensor size is a bigger 1.8um) bigger is better

Galaxy S9: 12MP single camera (Main sensor is 1.4um)

You’ll still have amazing photos from the main 12MP camera, but vastly improved over the Galaxy S9. Then, if you want to zoom in to get a particular shot or zoom out and get a huge wide-angle view, now you can. The Galaxy S20 has a dedicated telephoto zoom sensor and the camera app switches to it as you zoom automatically. Then another camera specifically for taking wide-angle photos and videos.

The telephoto lens is a 3x optical and 10x digital zoom, which works great. We’ve even heard rumors of a new 100x “super-zoom” or space zoom using a combination of the new hardware and software. What you see above are the three main cameras, a ToF camera sensor, the flash and microphones.

Y'all better be excited for how good the S20+ camera is! — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 15, 2020

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S9: Connectivity (5G)

Another area where this new Galaxy S20 will be a big upgrade is to overall internet speeds. Well, at least that’s what carriers want you to believe. These new phones have 5G speeds, which promises to deliver insanely fast internet speeds for gaming or streaming video.

That said, we’re not sure of all versions of the Galaxy S20 will come with 5G. It’s a huge talking point for carriers and the future that will replace 4G LTE, but the technology is still very new. A few leaks suggest Samsung will actually release five different Galaxy S20 models as you can see below.

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 12, 2020

This suggests that the regular Galaxy S20 and S20+ both come with 5G optional, while the massive Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G only comes as a 5G phone. However, a different report claims US carriers like Verizon and AT&T will only offer customers the 5G Galaxy S20.

The reason this is important is that some people might not want or need 5G, yet it drastically impacts battery life. We’re hoping consumers get to choose if they buy a 5G Galaxy S20, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S9: Battery Life & Charging

Ok, basically every aspect of the Galaxy S20 is better than the Galaxy S9. You probably noticed how much bigger the battery is this year when reading the spec sheet above, but charging speeds are much-improved as well.

Samsung Galaxy S20: 4000 mAh (25w fast wired charging, fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging)

Galaxy S9: 3,000 mAh (Quick Charge 2.0 wired fast charging, fast wireless charging)

We won’t know more about battery life until the Galaxy S20 arrives and we see how of a difference the screen and 5G make. That said, the new Galaxy S20 recharges nearly twice as fast as the Galaxy S9 and has a substantially bigger battery.

Galaxy S20 Release Date & Price

And finally, perhaps the most important question for you us “when can I buy the Galaxy S20?” and how much will it cost? The Galaxy S9 is still a good phone, but being two years old the battery life is probably never as good as it once was, and you’re probably envious of friends that have dual or triple camera smartphones. You’ll want to seriously consider upgrading this year.

The Galaxy S20 launch event will take place on February 11th, with a release date later in the month. Although leaks suggest the in-store release date is during the first few days of March. Either way, we’ll know a lot more about these devices soon.

With a big screen and all those cameras don’t expect it to be cheap. That said, the smallest regular Galaxy S20 should be more affordable than you thought, plus you’ll be able to trade-in your S9 and save a little money too.

Here’s what we’re expecting in terms of pricing for all three Galaxy S20 models and we’ll update this list once we can confirm prices.

Galaxy S20: $799 (or $749)

Galaxy S20+: $899

Galaxy S20 Ultra: $999 or $1,099

As a comparison, the Galaxy S9 was $720 when it came out in 2018, depending on which carrier you got it from. If Samsung can deliver everything we mentioned above and keep the price around $749, the regular S20 will be very popular considering buyers are paying about the same as they did for the Galaxy S9, but getting a lot more for their dollar.

Final Thoughts

There are also a few other small improvements like a better front-facing camera, and it runs the latest Android 10 software. On the other side, you’ll be losing the 3.5mm headphone jack if you upgrade. If that’s important to you, get ready to buy some wireless headphones.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 looks like a great phone that buyers will enjoy. We think it’s worth waiting for, and we think it’s worth buying over the Galaxy S10 even though that phone will likely have heavy discounts once the S20 arrives.

In closing, keep in mind that this information could change a little bit by the time these phones get released. That said, based on everything we’ve seen so far, not to mention the level of upgrades across the board, you’ll probably want to get the Galaxy S20 no matter what. We’ll have more information after February 11th when Samsung announces the Galaxy S20, so stay tuned for any and all news.