Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Deals: Save Up to $1,200 Today

You can save up to $1,000 when you take advantage of the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 deals. We’re already seeing big savings on all the new models including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.

The Galaxy S20 arrives this Friday, but you can score impressive deals when you pre-order at Best Buy, Verizon, Sprint, AT&T, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular. There are also trade-in bonuses if you want to go that route.

The biggest Galaxy S20+ deals are at Sprint, but if you are on another carrier, you can still save — just not as much. These deals will change, and most of the deals require a trade-in or committing to that carrier for a while.

Best Samsung Galaxy S20 Deals

In most cases, you will find similar savings across the new Galaxy S20 lineup. Keep in mind that you will pay more for the S20+ and the S20+ Ultra 5G, but overall the discounts are similar.

Sprint Galaxy S20, S210+ & S20+ Ultra 5G Deals – $1,000 Off

Sprint offers $1,000 off the entire lineup through 24 months of bill credits. This is only a great deal if you plan to stick with Sprint for two years and to keep your phone for two years. It’s an OK deal if you plan to switch in a year, but you will need to deal with a balance owed and credits that won’t continue. This makes the monthly price of each new phones;

Galaxy S20 5G – $0 a month – Buy at Sprint or Best Buy

Galaxy S20 5G+ – $8.33 a month – Buy at Sprint or Best Buy

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G – $16.67 a month – Buy at Sprint or Best Buy

With most of the plans, you can choose a Sprint Flex 18-month lease. This allows you to upgrade to a new model in 18 months and hand in your phone or pay it off. Keep in mind your choice may impact the remaining credits.

Verizon Galaxy S20 Deals $150 + $1200 Off a Second

Verizon offers a variety of Galaxy S20 deals across the lineup. There are savings from $150 up to $1,200 depending on what you qualify for and how many devices you need.

$150 Off the Galaxy S20+ 5G – Buy at Verizon

$1,200 off when you buy two Galaxy S20+ 5G devices on Unlimited – Buy at Verizon

Get Up to $450 Back with Trade on Unlimited – Buy at Verizon

You can’t get all of these deals at the same time, and the $1,200 off deal does require a new line for the second line. This is a good option if you can add a line or have an old phone to trade-in.

AT&T Galaxy S20 Deals – Up to $1,000 Off

AT&T offers up to $1,000 off when you trade-in, port in a new line and add an unlimited plan. You can also get $50 off Galaxy Buds + or up to $300 in bill credits when you trade-in qualifying phones.

Buy the Galaxy S20 at AT&T

Buy the Galaxy S20+ 5G at AT&T

Buy the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G at AT&T

The savings are via bill credit and for at least 12 months, with a focus on business customers. The Galaxy Buds+ offers are online-only, and you should check the trade-in deals for normal customers before you head into a store.

T-Mobile Galaxy S20 Deals – Buy One Get One Free

When you buy the Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G or Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on T-Mobile and switch to the carrier, you can get a free second phone. This does require coming from another carrier and bringing two lines, but the savings can add up.

Buy the Galaxy S20 at T-Mobile

Buy the Galaxy S20+ 5G at T-Mobile

Buy the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G at T-Mobile

The free second phone is covered with bill credits over 24 months, and you need to bring at least two lines to T-Mobile to qualify.

U.S. Cellular Galaxy S20 Deals

If you are willing to switch to U.S. Cellular, you can get a free Galaxy S20 through bill credits or pay a discounted rate for the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The prices are reduced based on bill credits and you need to be a new customer.

Galaxy S20 5G – $0 a month – Buy at U.S. Cellular

Galaxy S20 5G+ – $6.65 a month – Buy at U.S. Cellular

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G – $13.32 a month – Buy at U.S. Cellular

The bill credits are spread out over 30 months, so you will need to stick with U.S. Cellular for over two years to realize the savings.

10 Cool Things the Galaxy S20 Can Do