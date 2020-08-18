This is how to add a second monitor to your MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, or MacBook. These are all great portable computers, and when you are at the office or at home you can upgrade your productivity with a second display.

You can easily add a monitor to your MacBook to get more space to do work. This works with all MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro screen sizes, and it is a great work from home upgrade. With a monitor, you can more easily multitask, watch videos, work on big spreadsheets, and compare documents.

If you have room, you should consider adding a monitor to your MacBook. This makes working on two windows or apps at the same time easier and you can also increase the text size if you have trouble seeing or reading the screen.

You can also add an external keyboard and mouse to your MacBook Pro to turn it into a desktop workstation that you just need to plug your MacBook into. You can connect a monitor directly to your MacBook Pro, or you can buy a MacBook Pro dock. In some cases, you will need an adapter.

Here’s how to add a second monitor to your MacBook. Plus a look at what you need and what to look for in a monitor.

What to Look for in a Monitor for Your MacBook or MacBook Pro

If you already own a monitor there is a good chance that you can plug it into your MacBook or MacBook Pro with an adapter and start using it. If you are shopping for a new monitor, there are some things to consider.

Figure out how big of a monitor you want, if you want a widescreen monitor, and what kind of resolution you need.

At the minimum, you’ll want a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution monitor. This is also known as HD, and it’s good enough for many users. That said, it’s worth looking at a 4K or a widescreen monitor.

QHD, QHD+ and 4K monitors are great options and you will see a range of resolutions as you shop. Personally I prefer a curved widescreen monitor and I don’t need it to be 4K, but if money is no object you can go up to 4K or 5K in a wide range of sizes.

Most monitors now offer HDMI, DisplayPort or Mini DisplayPort and a DVI or VGA connection. Some come with a USB C connection. The model listed above can plug in directly to your MacBook Pro with USB C.

How to Connect a Second Monitor to Your MacBook or MacBook Pro

After you get your monitor on your desk or in the office, you can connect it to your MacBook.

If you are using a 2015 or older MacBook Pro, you can connect an HDMI cable from your computer directly to a monitor. If you own a new MacBook Pro with USB C or a 12-inch MacBook you will need a USB C to HDMI or USB C to DisplayPort adapter. The MacBook Air requires a mini DisplayPort to HDMI adapter.

On an older MacBook Pro, you have two options: HDMI or Mini DisplayPort/Thunderbolt. As mentioned earlier, if your monitor has DVI, you can get Apple’s Mini DisplayPort to DVI adapter. If your monitor has HDMI, you can plug an HDMI cable in directly.

If you have a MacBook Air, your only option is Mini DisplayPort/Thunderbolt. With that said, you’ll either need the above adapter or a Mini DisplayPort to HDMI adapter.

With the 12-inch MacBook or new MacBook Pro, it’s a bit more tricky, but to connect a DVI monitor to it, you’ll need a DVI to HDMI adapter, as well as USB-C adapter. Or if you’re using HDMI, you can simply just get the USB-C adapter. There are fewer options you have as far as ports go, the more complicated it gets, but there’s always a way.

Now, once you have connected the monitor to your MacBook and turn it on, your MacBook will automatically detect the added display. You’ll just need to customize it the way you want by opening up System Preferences and clicking on Displays.

From here, the most important settings are found in the Arrangement tab at the top. This is where you can set which monitor is your main display. To do this simply click and drag on the miniature menu bar and place it on the monitor that you want to act as the main display.

You can also click and drag on a whole monitor to move it around and set how you want the desktop to act. My second monitor is at eye level, while my MacBook is on my desk, so I set the main monitor as my second monitor.

From there, you can start using your second monitor. You can drag apps from one monitor to the next and you can use an app like Magnet to move them around with keyboard shortcuts.

The MacBook will automatically detect your monitor whenever you plug it in, and macOS will remember window sizes with the second monitor as well. When you unplug, all windows go to your MacBook.

