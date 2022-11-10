If you’ve run into battery life issues on your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max, or you simply want to keep an eye on your battery life, you can very quickly check your phone’s battery percentage. Here’s how.

If you were previously using an iPhone on iOS 15, you may remember that there wasn’t a way to add a permanent battery percentage indicator to your phone’s status bar. Fortunately, that’s changed with the arrival of iOS 16, the software that powers the iPhone 14 series.

There’s now a way to permanently add your iPhone 14’s current battery level to your status bar. There are also some other ways to quickly check your iPhone 14’s battery percentage if you don’t want or need to see the exact number in the status bar.

How to Check Battery Percentage on iPhone 14

In this guide we’re going to take you through five ways to see the remaining battery life on your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Add Battery Percentage to the Status Bar

If you want to permanently add your iPhone 14’s battery percentage to its status bar, you simply need to follow a few quick steps. Here’s what to do:

Head into the Settings app

Scroll down and tap Battery

Toggle Battery Percentage to On

Once you’ve done that, you’ll notice a number in the battery icon in the top right corner of the screen. This is your iPhone 14’s current battery percentage.

As your iPhone 14’s battery drains, the battery icon will deplete and the number will go down giving you a quick an easy glimpse at your device’s current status.

If you decide you don’t like the number being present all the time, simply go back into the Battery section of your Settings app and toggle Battery Percentage off.

Use Control Center

There are also some other ways to quickly check your iPhone 14’s battery percentage. One of those ways is to use Control Center.

To access Control Center on your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max, swipe inwards from the top right of the device’s display.

Check the top right corner of your iPhone 14’s display and you’ll see your device’s current battery percentage.

Charge Your iPhone 14

While your iPhone is charging, you can also check its battery percentage.

Start charging your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max. When the display is off, press the Side button on the right side of your device to get to your lock screen. There, you’ll see your device’s current battery percentage, located in the top-middle of the screen.

Ask Siri

If you have Siri enabled on your phone, you can ask it for your iPhone 14’s battery life.

Bring up Siri on the iPhone 14 by pressing and holding the Side button or by using Hey Siri. Simply ask “What’s my battery life?” and Siri will tell you exactly how much battery life you have left on your phone.

Use Widgets

And finally, you can also use Widgets to check your iPhone 14’s battery percentage.

The first way to do this is via a widget in your iPhone’s Today View. Here’s how to do that:

While on your iPhone 14’s home screen swipe from the left of the display to right.

Press and hold down on the screen while you’re in an empty space. You’ll now enter edit mode. You can also enter edit mode by scrolling down to the bottom of the screen and tapping on Edit.

Tap on the “+” symbol in the top left corner of the screen.

Scroll down and find the “Batteries” widget.

Select the medium or large size widget. The smallest size won’t give you a battery readout.

With this widget active you can now check your iPhone 14’s battery percentage by swiping left to right on the lock screen or the home screen.

You can also put the Batteries widget on your home screen, lock screen, or another page on your device. Here’s how you do that:

While on your iPhone 14’s home screen, press and hold down on the screen while you’re in an empty space.

Tap on the “+” symbol in the top left corner of the screen.

Scroll down and find the “Batteries” widget.

Select the medium or large size.

If you’d prefer to add it to your lock screen, you’ll want to press and hold down on the lock screen until the Customization tab appears at the bottom of the display. Tap Customization to edit your lock screen and add the Batteries widget.

