If you recently bought an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro you may have noticed there’s no way to add a permanent battery percentage indicator to the phone’s status bar. Fortunately there are a few ways to quickly check the exact battery life of your iPhone.

While some hoped the iPhone 13’s smaller notch would allow iOS to show the phone’s battery percentage in the status bar, we’ll have to wait for the iPhone 14 it seems.

If you moved to the iPhone 13 from a device that’s older than the iPhone X, this change might have you wondering how to see your iPhone’s exact battery percentage.

How to Check Battery Percentage on iPhone 13

There are a few ways to check the iPhone 13 battery percentage and we’re going to guide you through four ways to see the battery life remaining on your iPhone.

Use Control Center

One of the quickest ways to check your iPhone 13’s battery percentage is via iOS 15’s Control Center.

To access Control Center on the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max, swipe inwards from the top right of the screen.

Check the top right corner of your iPhone 13’s display and you’ll notice an exact battery percentage readout.

Charge Your iPhone 13

Another quick method requires a Lightning cable and an outlet or a wireless charger. While your iPhone 13 is charging, you can easily check its battery percentage.

With the display off, press the Side button on the right side of your device to get to your lock screen. You’ll now see a precise read out of your battery life.

Ask Siri

If you have Siri enabled on your iPhone 13 you can quickly ask it for a readout on your iPhone 13’s battery life.

You can bring up Siri on the iPhone 13 by pressing and holding the Side button or by using Hey Siri. Simply ask “What’s my battery life?” and Siri will tell you exactly how much battery life you have left.

Use Widgets

You can also use iOS 15’s Widgets to check your iPhone 13 battery percentage.

The first method is via a widget in Today View. Here’s how to do that:

While on your iPhone 13’s home screen swipe from left to right.

Press and hold down on the screen while you’re in an empty space. You’ll now enter edit mode.

Tap on the “+” symbol in the top left corner of the screen.

Scroll down and find the “Batteries” widget.

Select the medium or large size. The smallest size won’t give you a battery readout.

With this widget active you can now check your iPhone 13’s battery percentage by swiping left to right on the lock screen or the home screen.

You can also put the Batteries widget on your home screen or another page on your iPhone. Here’s how to do that:

While on your iPhone 13’s home screen, press and hold down on the screen while you’re in an empty space.

Tap on the “+” symbol in the top left corner of the screen.

Scroll down and find the “Batteries” widget.

Select the medium or large size.

This is a little more intrusive, but you’ll now see your battery percentages on your iPhone 13’s home screen or whatever page you selected.

