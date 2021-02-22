If you recently upgraded from an older iPhone model to an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, you might not know how to close the applications running on your phone. In this guide we’ll show you how to do that.

If you moved to an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro from an iPhone 8, iPhone 7, an older iPhone model, you’re trained to close your applications with the home button.

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max (like Apple’s iPhone 12 series, iPhone XR, and iPhone X) don’t have a home button which means you have to use screen gestures to close your apps.

While this might feel a bit awkward for the first couple of days, it shouldn’t be long before you’re completely comfortable with the new process.

Here’s how to close apps on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

How to Close Apps on iPhone 11

If you want to close an app on your iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max you need to pull up the App Switcher function on your phone. Here’s how to do that.

While you’re on the home screen or while you’re in an app, pull up from the bottom of your iPhone 11’s screen and hold for a second and then let go once you see the App Switcher and your app cards. In the App Switcher, you can scroll through the applications that are open on your iPhone 11 by swiping to the left and right. If you want to close an application, you need to swipe up from an app card.

Closing your applications might not improve your iPhone 11’s battery life, but it could improve your iPhone 11’s performance if you’re using iOS’ Background Refresh feature.

When Background Refresh is active, your apps will run in the background which could have an adverse effect on your iPhone 11’s performance if you don’t manage it properly.