If you upgraded to an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro from an iPhone model that’s older than an iPhone X or an Android device, you may not know how to close applications on your phone. This guide will show you how to do just that.

If you previously owned a phone with a physical home button like the iPhone 8 or iPhone 7, you’re used to closing your various applications with the device’s physical home button.

The iPhone 14 series, like Apple’s most recent iPhone models, doesn’t have a physical home button which means you have to use gestures to close applications.

This might feel a bit awkward at first but it should only take you a few days to get comfortable with the change. In this guide we’ll help you do that.

Here’s how you close apps on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

How to Close Apps on iPhone 14

If you want to close your apps on an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max, you need to pull up the App Switcher function. Here’s how you do that:

While you’re on the home screen or while you’re in an app, pull up from the bottom of the screen and hold for a second and let go once you see the App Switcher and your app cards. In the App Switcher, you can scroll through the applications that are open on your iPhone 14 by swiping to the left and to the right. If you want to close an application, you simply need to swipe up from an app card.

Closing your applications may not improve your iPhone 14’s battery life, but it’s useful if you need to restart one or more of your applications. It could also improve your iPhone 14’s performance if you’re using the Background Refresh feature.

When Background Refresh is active, your apps will run in the background which could have a negative effect on your device’s performance if you don’t manage it properly.

