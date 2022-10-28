Apple
How to Close Apps on iPhone 14
If you upgraded to an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro from an iPhone model that’s older than an iPhone X or an Android device, you may not know how to close applications on your phone. This guide will show you how to do just that.
If you previously owned a phone with a physical home button like the iPhone 8 or iPhone 7, you’re used to closing your various applications with the device’s physical home button.
The iPhone 14 series, like Apple’s most recent iPhone models, doesn’t have a physical home button which means you have to use gestures to close applications.
This might feel a bit awkward at first but it should only take you a few days to get comfortable with the change. In this guide we’ll help you do that.
Here’s how you close apps on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
If you want to close your apps on an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max, you need to pull up the App Switcher function. Here’s how you do that:
- While you’re on the home screen or while you’re in an app, pull up from the bottom of the screen and hold for a second and let go once you see the App Switcher and your app cards.
- In the App Switcher, you can scroll through the applications that are open on your iPhone 14 by swiping to the left and to the right.
- If you want to close an application, you simply need to swipe up from an app card.
Closing your applications may not improve your iPhone 14’s battery life, but it’s useful if you need to restart one or more of your applications. It could also improve your iPhone 14’s performance if you’re using the Background Refresh feature.
When Background Refresh is active, your apps will run in the background which could have a negative effect on your device’s performance if you don’t manage it properly.
Install iOS 16.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and you're still lingering on iOS 15, think about installing Apple's iOS 16.1 update right away.
The iOS 16.1 update features 19 security patches and you can learn abut the particulars over on Apple's website.
If you missed iOS 16.0.3, it had one security patch on board. It fixed a potential exploit within the Mail app. For more about the fix, check out Apple's security site.
If you're still running iOS 15 your iPhone, you'll get a bunch of other patches when you upgrade.
iOS 16.0 brought a ton of security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
In addition to those patches, iOS 16 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including Safety Check which, according to Apple, will help "people in domestic or intimate partner violence situations review and reset the access they’ve granted others."
The feature also resets system privacy permissions for apps and restricts Messages and FaceTime to the device on hand.
Apple's also made some improvements to Passkeys in Safari. iOS 16 brings a brand new sign-in method that's end-to-end encrypted and safe from phishing and data leaks.
