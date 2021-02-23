If you recently upgrades to Apple’s budget iPhone XR from an older iPhone you may not know how to properly close your phone’s applications.

If you previous owned an iPhone 8, iPhone 7, an older iPhone model, you’re used to closing your applications with the home button.

The iPhone XR, like the iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone XS and iPhone X, doesn’t have a physical home button which means you have to use screen gestures to close your applications.

This might feel a bit intimidating at first, but it should only take you a few days to get acclimated with the new process. In this guide we’ll walk you through it. And once you’ve done it a few times, muscle memory should take over.

Here’s how to close apps on the iPhone XR.

How to Close Apps on iPhone XR

If you want to close an app on your iPhone XR you must pull up the App Switcher function on your phone. Here’s how you do that:

While you’re on the home screen or while you’re in an app, pull up from the bottom of your iPhone XR’s screen and hold for a second. Let go once you see the App Switcher and your app cards. While you’re in the App Switcher, you can scroll through the apps that are open on your phone by swiping to the left and right. If you want to close an application, you simply need to swipe up from an app card.

Closing your applications probably won’t improve your iPhone XR’s battery life, but it could improve your device’s performance, especially if you’re using Background Refresh.

When Background Refresh is active, your applications will run in the background which could have an adverse effect on your phone’s performance if it isn’t managed correctly.