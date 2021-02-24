If you recently upgraded from an older iPhone to an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max you may not know how to close open applications on your iPhone.

If you previously owned an iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone SE, or an even older model, you’re used to closing your apps with the physical home button.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max don’t have a physical home button which means you need to use screen gestures to close the apps running on your device. While this process might feel a bit awkward at first, it should start to feel normal after a few days.

If you’re having trouble closing your apps or you simply need a reminder, this guide will show you how to properly close your applications on an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max.

How to Close Apps on iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max

If you want to close the applications running on your iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max you need to pull up the App Switcher on your phone. Here’s how to bring up the App Switcher:

While you’re on your iPhone’s home screen or while you’re in an app, pull up from the bottom of your device’s screen and hold for a second. Let go once you see the App Switcher and your app cards. Once you’re in the App Switcher, you can scroll through the apps that are open on your phone by swiping to the left and right. If you want to close an app, swipe up from the bottom of an app card.

Closing your applications probably won’t improve your iPhone XS’ battery life, but it could improve your device’s performance, especially if you’ve got Background Refresh active.

If you have Background Refresh active, your apps will run in the background which could have a negative impact on your iPhone’s performance if you don’t keep an eye on it.