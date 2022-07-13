NBA 2K23 Release Date: Tips & Tricks

If you’ve pre-ordered NBA 2K23 or if you’re thinking about buying a copy, there are some steps you should take before the game’s release date in September.

2K’s confirmed the next installment in the NBA 2K series and NBA 2K23 is heading to Xbox, PlayStation, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch on September 9th.

There are five versions of NBA 2K23 including the NBA 2K23 standard edition, WNBA edition, Digital Deluxe edition, Michael Jordan edition, and Championship edition. All of these are on sale at various retailers around the world.

With pre-orders live and the NBA 2K23 release date creeping closer, there are some things prospective buyers should do before the game arrives on shelves. We’ll take you through them in this NBA 2K23 release date guide.

Decide If You Want to Pre-Order NBA 2K23

You might be tempted to buy a copy of NBA 2K23 right now but there are some great reasons to put your wallet away and wait.

We’ve put together a guide that will take you through the best reasons to pre-order NBA 2K23 and the best reasons to wait a bit longer.

Remember, most retailers will allow you to cancel a pre-order, free of charge, ahead of the game’s release date in September.

Buy the Right NBA 2K23 Edition

If you decide to buy NBA 2K23 before its release date, make sure you pick the edition that fits your interest level and budget.

Again, there are several versions of the game and they have differences you should be aware of. The NBA 2K23 standard edition is the cheapest option, but it comes with the least amount of additional content. The NBA 2K23 Championship edition comes with the most content, but it’s far more expensive.

We’ve put together a guide that will take you through the pros and cons of each NBA 2K23 edition and help you decide which one is the best for you or the person you’re buying the game for.

Keep Tabs on Your Order

If you pre-order NBA 2K23, make sure you keep an eye on your order as we push toward the game’s release date. This will help you avoid potential headaches.

You’ll want to make sure your delivery information is up-to-date. If you recently moved to a new home, you might have forgotten to update your shipping address.

You’ll also want to make sure all of your payment information is correct so you don’t hit any snags when the retailer charges your credit card in September.

Buy an External Hard Drive If You Need One

NBA 2K23 will probably require a sizable chunk of storage space on your device’s internal storage. If you typically have a ton of available space on your internal storage, you should be good to go. However, if you’re rocking an older console with a limited amount of space, and you don’t like deleting files to make room for new games, you might want to invest in an external hard drive.

The Samsung T5 Portable SSD is one of our favorites and you’ll also want to check out the WD My Passport 4TB. Both of these are solid options.

Look for NBA 2K23 Deals

If you don’t want to pay full price for the game, keep an eye out for NBA 2K23 deals as we push through the summer.

We might see a few retailers knock $5-10 off the price ahead of launch so make sure you look around before pre-ordering. You’ll want to monitor sites like Slickdeals for NBA 2K23 deals.

Follow NBA2K on Twitter

If you’re interested in the game, make sure you follow the NBA 2K Twitter account for the latest information about NBA 2K23.

Think About Upgrading Your Console

If you’re still holding onto an original Xbox One or PlayStation 4, you should consider buying an Xbox Series X or PS5. They’re still hard to find, but you may be able to find one if you’re persistent. NBA 2K23 will run and look the best on current-generation platforms.

If you don’t want to deal with tracking one of these systems down, you should consider buying an Xbox One X or PS4 Pro. These are still fantastic consoles and they’re cheaper than they once were.

If you purchase the Digital Deluxe edition, Michael Jordan edition or Championship edition, you’ll get the game for PS4/PS5 or Xbox One/Xbox Series X. This is a route to consider if you’re dead set on buying a PS5 or Xbox Series X in 2022.

Preload NBA 2K23

You’ll be able to start playing NBA 2K23 on September 9th if you buy the right version and live in a western time zone.

If you pre-order a digital copy of NBA 2K23 you can pre-load the game and start playing as soon as the game unlocks on September 9th. If you live in a western time zone, you’ll be able to start playing on September 8th.

We haven’t heard about any midnight launch events this year so if you pre-order a physical copy of the game you’ll be able to start playing the morning, afternoon, or night of September 9th.

Keep an Eye Out for the NBA 2K23 PC Specs

If you’re planning to play the game on a Windows PC, keep an eye out for the official NBA 2K23 minimum and recommended specs.

We expect the official details to emerge closer to the game’s release date in early September.

3 Reasons to Pre-Order NBA 2K23 & 4 Reasons to Wait