Apple
How to Find the iPhone 14 in Stock
Some iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are now sold out for release day delivery. If you’ve had trouble securing the model you want, you’ll want to keep an eye out for new stock, check out alternative places to order, and look for stock in stores as we close in on iPhone 14 release date.
Shipping dates have slipped for several iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. Shipping times for select storage sizes, colors, and carriers have, in some cases, been pushed into October and we could see them get worse as time goes on.
If you’re able to find the model you want, and you want your new phone ASAP, it’s a good idea to place an order right now, if you can do so.
While some iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models might not ship until late September or October, you might be able to find them for in-store pickup at Apple or another retailer.
Retailers will have stock on hand on September 16th, but there’s no telling how much inventory each store will have. It’s definitely a gamble.
If you’re having trouble finding your top choice in stock, you’ll want to track iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro stock at Apple, carriers, and retailers to see if you can find one for release day delivery or pickup. If you’re persistent, there’s a chance you’ll get the model you want.
In this guide, we will help you find an iPhone 14 in stock at Apple, your carrier, or your favorite retailer. You can try calling a store to inquire about the inventory on-hand, but you may just want to order online where you can see the estimated delivery date.
How to Find the iPhone 14 in Stock
There are a few ways to quickly check for iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro stock from your computer or your phone.
Perhaps the easiest way is to check via Apple’s website or via the company’s Apple Store application. Both the website and the app allow you to check on stock at individual Apple Stores.
Choose the iPhone 14 model you want and enter your local zip code. The site or app will show you what’s available for in-store pickup.
Some models are currently unavailable for in-store pickup. That said, we expect to see new stock emerge in the near future so you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled.
If you are unable to secure the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max you want at Apple, and you don’t want to wait weeks for delivery, check your carrier.
Open up your carrier’s app or click on the links below to get to the new iPhone pages and then you can pick your model, color, and storage to see if you can get a quick delivery.
- Check iPhone 14 Stock at Verizon
- Check iPhone 14 Stock at U.S. Cellular
- Check iPhone 14 Stock at AT&T
- Check iPhone 14 Stock at T-Mobile
- Check iPhone 14 Stock at Sprint
You should be able to see the iPhone 14 delivery date estimates before you check out. If the estimated ship date is too far out, you can try buying your phone from a retailer.
Retailers like Best Buy and Walmart might show you a much faster delivery date even though Apple’s delivery estimates are far out.
We’ll continue to update this as iPhone 14 stock fluctuates throughout the year.
Install iOS 15.6.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, you'll want to think about installing Apple's iOS 15.6.1 update right away.
iOS 15.6.1 has two security patches on board. They are essential if you want to keep your device and its data protected. You can read more about the pair on Apple's website.
If you missed Apple's iOS 15.6 update, it had 30+ security upgrades on board. You can learn more about them right here.
If you missed iOS 15.5 it brought 27 new security patches to the iPhone. You can learn more about these patches over on Apple's security site.
If you missed iOS 15.4.1, it had one new security patch on board. You can read more about it over on Apple's website.
If you missed the iOS 15.4 update, it had a whopping 36 new security patches on board. If you want to learn more about these patches, head on over to Apple's security site for the particulars.
If you missed iOS 15.3.1, it had one security patch on board. For more about it, head over to Apple's security page.
If you missed iOS 15.3, you'll also get its patches with your upgrade. iOS 15.3 brought 10 new security patches to iPhone users. If you're interested in the details, you can read more about them right here.
If you missed iOS 15.2.1, you'll get its security patch with your upgrade. You can learn more about the change over on Apple's website.
If you missed Apple's iOS 15.2 update, you'll get its 30+ security patches with your upgrade. You can read all about them over on the company's security site.
iOS 15.2 also included some important upgrades to privacy. The software brought the company's App Privacy Report to Settings. This lets you see how often your apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days. You can also see their network activity.
In addition, iOS 15.2 brought Apple's communication safety features for kids. You'll find these features in the Messages app, in Siri, in Spotlight, and in Search.
If you missed iOS 15.1, iOS 15.6.1 will bring its security patches to your iPhone. You can read more about them on Apple's website.
If you missed iOS 15.0.2 you'll also get its security patch with your upgrade. You can learn more about it right here.
iOS 15.0 also brought numerous security patches to your iPhone. If you'll be moving up from iOS 14 and you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
Apple's updated its website with new information about iOS 15's batch of security patches. The company now says the software patched up an issue that could have exposed a user's private Apple ID information and in-app search history. It also says iOS 15 patched up an issue that allowed apps to override Privacy preferences.
If you skipped iOS 14.8 or any older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 15.6.1 update as well.
In addition to those patches, iOS 15 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Siri. Requests made to Siri are now processed on the device itself using Neural Engine. This makes it more secure.
If you're an Apple Card user, you'll now get a security code that changes regularly to use when you make online transactions.
Apple's also included a built-in authenticator that's similar to Google Authenticator. This will let you generate verification codes for enhanced sign-in security under your Passwords.
There's also a Mail feature that hides your IP address.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.