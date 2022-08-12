The MacBook Air can be difficult to find in stock right now but there are ways to get one right now if you find yourself in desperate need of a new device.

As we push through the summer, demand for Apple’s new MacBook Air is still extremely high and the company has had trouble keeping the devices in stock for immediate shipping.

Right now, those looking to buy the new MacBook Air are seeing shipping times pushed into late August and early September. It’s unclear when these issues might subside given the ongoing issues with the supply chain. It could take weeks, or perhaps even months, before shipping times improve.

If you’re able to find the MacBook Air model you want, and you want your new computer in your hands as soon as possible, it’s a good idea to place an order right now if you’re able.

While some MacBook Air models might not ship until late August or September, you might be able to find them for in-store pickup at Apple or another retailer if you’re persistent.

While retailers might have MacBook Air stock on hand, it’s hard to determine how much inventory each store will have. Heading into a store to buy one is a gamble.

If you’re having trouble finding your top choice in stock, you’ll want to track MacBook Air stock at Apple and its retailer partners to see if you can find what you’re looking for.

In this guide, we will help you find a new MacBook Air in stock at Apple or your favorite retailer. You can try calling a store to inquire about the inventory on hand, but you may just want to order online where you can see the device’s estimated delivery date.

How to Find the MacBook Air in Stock

Fortunately, you can quickly check for MacBook Air stock from your computer or your phone.

The easiest way is to check for stock is via Apple’s website or the company’s Apple Store application. The website and the app allow you to check for stock at individual Apple Stores.

To do this, choose the MacBook Air model you want to buy and enter your local zip code. The site or app will show you what’s available for in-store pickup.

Right now you’ll probably notice that most models are currently unavailable for in-store pickup. That said, we expect to see new stock emerge in the weeks ahead so you’ll want to check daily if you can.

If you are unable to secure the MacBook Air model you want at Apple, and you don’t want to wait weeks for delivery, you’ll want to check out various retailers.

Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart might show you a much faster delivery date even though Apple’s delivery estimates are far out.

If you can’t find the model you want and you’re really desperate, you may want to check out resellers like eBay for additional MacBook Air stock.

The new MacBook Air models are on sale at resale sites though you’ll likely need to pay a premium if you want to skip the wait. You also may have to settle for a configuration that isn’t at the top of your shopping list.

