Apple’s new MacBook Pro is hard to find though there are ways to get one right now if you’re in dire straits. If you’ve had trouble securing a new MacBook Pro, or if your shipment has been delayed, you’ll want to keep an eye out for new stock as we push deeper into the year.

The company’s latest MacBook Pro models have proven to be a hot commodity and it’s difficult to find one in stock months after their release.

New MacBook Pro shipping times have, in some cases, been pushed into June and July and shoppers who bought stock or custom builds as early as February are still waiting for their device to arrive. Obviously this is far from ideal.

The issues are impacting the 14-inch and 16-inch versions of the MacBook Pro and it’s unclear when the issues will subside. It could take weeks or even months before the situation is resolved.

If you’re able to find the MacBook Pro model you want, and you want your new Mac ASAP, it’s a good idea to place an order right now if you can.

While some MacBook Pro models might not ship until June or July, you might be able to find them for in-store pickup at Apple or another retailer if you stay on top of your search.

Some retailers might have MacBook Pro stock on hand, but there’s no telling how much inventory each store will have. Heading into a store right now is definitely a gamble.

If you’re having trouble finding your top choice in stock, you’ll want to track MacBook Pro stock at Apple and retailers to see if you can find one. If you’re persistent, you might just get what you want.

In this guide, we will help you find a new MacBook Pro in stock at Apple or your favorite retailer. You can try calling a store to inquire about the inventory on hand, but you may just want to order online where you can see the device’s estimated delivery date.

How to Find the MacBook Pro in Stock

There are a few ways to quickly check for MacBook Pro stock from your computer or your phone.

Perhaps the easiest way is to check via Apple’s website or via the company’s Apple Store application. Both the website and the app allow you to check on stock at individual Apple Stores.

Choose the MacBook Pro model you want and enter your local zip code. The site or app will show you what’s available for in-store pickup.

Again, most models are currently unavailable for in-store pickup. That said, we expect to see new stock emerge down the road so you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled.

If you are unable to secure the MacBook Pro you want at Apple, and you don’t want to wait weeks for delivery, you’ll want to check retailers.

Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart might show you a much faster delivery date even though Apple’s delivery estimates are far out.

If you’re really desperate, you’ll want to check out resellers like eBay for additional MacBook Pro stock. The new MacBook Pro models are on sale at these sites though you’ll likely need to pay a premium if you want to skip the line. You also may have to settle for a configuration that isn’t at the top of your shopping list.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for, we recommend using this script or this app in order to track MacBook Pro stock in real time.

These will let you select a store, view the inventory, and then get notifications when the MacBook Pro model you want is back in stock.

