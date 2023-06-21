How to Fix iPadOS 16 Battery Life Problems

If you encounter iPadOS 16 battery life problems on your iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, or iPad Pro, there are steps you should take before contacting customer service.

In the months since iPadOS 16’s release, Apple’s fixed a good number of bugs and performance issues. However, some problems, like abnormal battery drain, persist.

Battery drain is an extremely common issue. And while it might be related to your iPad’s hardware, most issues stem from the iPadOS operating system and/or an application.

If your iPad is pulling down terrible battery life, you may have the option to downgrade to more stable iPadOS 16 software. That being said, the latest software protects your tablet from harm so you should try and fix the issue yourself if you can manage.

Fixing iPadOS 16 battery life problems can prove to be tricky, but we’ve got some solutions that could come in handy. Try them before you contact Apple customer service or schedule an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Restart Your iPad

If you start noticing your iPad’s battery draining quickly, the first thing you’ll want to do is restart it. This only takes a moment and it could help iron out the issues.

Power down your device, let it sit for a minute, and then power it back on. Use it normally and keep an eye on your device’s battery life.

If you’re still running into issues, try another fix.

Apple will periodically release new iPadOS 16 software for your device. The company’s point updates (x.x.x) are usually focused on fixing bugs while milestone upgrades (x.x) typically deliver a mix of features and fixes.

The company typically doesn’t call out battery life fixes in its change logs, but there’s always a chance new iPadOS 16 software rights the ship.

If a new iPadOS 16 software update is available, dig into feedback about its performance and decide if it’s worth installing on your device. If you’re having serious issues, it probably is.

If you recently installed a new software update, installed a new app, or restored from a backup, you’ll want to wait out any battery life problems you’re seeing.

When you perform these actions, power consumption can increase dramatically so you’ll want to give your iPad’s components some time to settle in.

We recommend waiting at least 24 hours before taking action. In a lot of cases, battery life will settle in and you’ll be able to use your device normally.

Check Your Apps

Applications are a main source of battery life problems so you’ll want to investigate the apps on board your iPad if you encounter abnormal battery drain.

Fortunately, checking app performance on iPadOS 16 is easy. It might only take you a few minutes to find the app, or apps, causing your headache.

Go to the Settings app.

Select Battery.

Head into the Battery Usage tool. This tool will show you the apps draining your iPad’s battery life and when they’re doing so.

If you use an app on your tablet a lot, it will obviously drain more battery than an app you never use. So if you see something out of the ordinary, you’ll want to continue your investigation.

If you see one or more of your apps eating up an abnormal amount of battery, try deleting the app from your device and see if that improves your iPad’s performance.

If the app is essential, we recommend downloading the latest update. Make sure you read reviews from fellow iPadOS 16 users before you do.

If you constantly have your iPad’s screen set at maximum brightness, it’ll drain the battery. To avoid this, you should enable Auto-Brightness to help prevent battery drain.

Go into the Settings app.

Tap Accessibility.

Tap Display & Text Size.

Make sure Auto-Brightness is toggled on.

If you’d prefer to manage the screen brightness on your own, make sure you’re keeping it on a reasonable level, especially when you need to conserve battery life.

Reset All Settings

If none of the above fixes move the needle, try resetting all of your iPad’s settings.

Doing this will cause your iPad to forget known Wi-Fi networks (and Bluetooth connections) so make sure you have your passwords handy before you proceed.

Here’s how to reset all of your iPad’s settings:

Go to Settings.

Go to General.

Scroll and tap Transfer or Reset iPad.

Tap Reset.

Tap Reset All Settings and enter your passcode if one is enabled.

Once the process is complete, you’ll need to reconnect your iPad to your Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices.

Downgrade iPadOS

If you can’t find a fix for your problem and/or don’t want to wait for Apple’s next iPadOS 16 update, you can try downgrading back to an older version of iPad. You should only do this if you’re confident your iPad was running normally on older firmware.

Your downgrade options will change over time and downgrading may not be available because Apple stops signing on older iPadOS 16 software.

For more on the downgrade process, take a look at our walkthrough.

