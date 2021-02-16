How to Force Restart or Hard Reset iPhone SE

If your iPhone SE freezes, a force restart or hard reset should fix the issue.

If your iPhone SE suddenly locks up and stops responding to your swipes and touches, try powering it off. If you’re unable to power the device off normally, you’ll need to force the iPhone SE to restart.

Performing a force restart or hard reset is fairly straightforward and it only takes a few seconds to complete. In most cases, it will return your iPhone SE to a normal state.

If you moved to the iPhone SE from a non-Apple device or if you haven’t had to force restart your device in awhile, you may have forgotten how to do it.

Here’s how to force restart or hard reset your frozen iPhone SE.

How to Hard Reset iPhone SE

In order to force restart your iPhone SE you need to perform a simple button combination.

Press and hold the device’s Sleep/Wake button (located on the top of the device) and the Home button at the same time. After a few seconds, the Apple logo should appear and you can release both buttons. Your iPhone SE will restart itself and you’ll need to input a passcode if you have one.

If your iPhone SE is regularly locking up, you might need to update your applications via the App Store or investigate other potential solutions.

We recommend reseting all of your iPhone’s settings in the Settings app. Keep in mind, this will cause it to forget known Wi-Fi passwords so make sure you have those handy before you take these steps. Here’s how you reset your iPhone SE’s settings:

Open the Settings app on your phone.

Tap General.

Scroll down to Reset and tap it.

Tap Reset All Settings and enter your passcode if you have one.

If that doesn’t help to alleviate the issues, you might need to speak with Apple customer service and see if they have a permanent solution.