How to Keep Your iPhone on iOS 14
Apple recently released its new iOS 15 update. And while most iPhone users will probably want to install it, others may want to stick around on iOS 14.
iOS 15 is out of beta and it’s available to download if you own a compatible iPhone. The new operating system brings numerous changes to the iPhone including upgraded Maps, Weather, Messages, Photos, and more.
It’s an extremely tempting upgrade, but there are some legitimate reasons to hold off on an upgrade to iOS 15. For one, you can stick around on iOS 14 and still receive updates.
Apple finally lets iPhone users stick around on the previous version of iOS and still get important security updates. Previously, these security updates were only available via an upgrade to the latest version of iOS.
If you head into Software Update in General of the Settings app, you’ll notice that iOS 15 is now shown as an alternative update which means you don’t have to install it if you don’t want to.
In this guide we’ll show you how to continue to avoid iOS 15 and keep your iPhone on iOS 14 for the time being.
If you decide you want to skip iOS 15 in the short or long term, here’s what you need to do.
- Open up your Settings app.
- Go to General.
- Tap Software Update.
- Tap Automatic Updates.
- Toggle Download iOS Updates and Install iOS Updates off.
With those options toggled off, your iPhone will remain on iOS 14. And when Apple releases a new version of iOS 14, and it will at some point down the line, you’ll see that update in the Software Update section of your Settings.
Before you commit to keeping your iPhone on iOS 14, keep in mind, you won’t get any new features from Apple. Those will be reserved for future iOS 15 upgrades. We expect future iOS 14 updates to focus on security, but we could see new firmware bring critical bug fixes to iPhone models.
Install iOS 15 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing Apple's iOS 15 update right away.
iOS 15 brings numerous security patches to your iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
If you skipped iOS 14.8 or any older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 15 update as well.
In addition to those patches, iOS 15 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Siri. Requests made to Siri are now processed on the device itself using Neural Engine. This makes it more secure.
If you're an Apple Card user, you'll now get a security code that changes regularly to use when you make online transactions.
Apple's also included a built-in authenticator that's similar to Google Authenticator. This will let you generate verification codes for enhanced sign-in security under your Passwords.
There's also a Mail feature that hides your IP address and the company's added a new App Privacy report that will tell you when an app has accessed sensitive information.
