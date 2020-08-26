If you’re planning to put in a PS5 pre-order you should register with Sony.

Sony hasn’t confirmed the PS5 release date or price, but it looks like those details might be coming soon now that the company has put up a registration page for those interested in pre-ordering a new console this fall.

In a bit of a surprise, Sony has posted a registration page that gives existing consumers a chance to be one of the first to pre-order a PS5.

The company says it’s providing customers with this opportunity because there will only be a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order.

That said, even if you register, there’s no guarantee you’ll get an opportunity to put in an order. Sony says pre-order reservations will be taken on a first-come-first-serve basis and that if you get an email to put in a pre-order you’ll need to act fast. Sony says it will select people based on previous interests and PlayStation activities.

With that out of the way, we’ll show you how to register for a chance to pre-order a PS5 via Sony.

How to Register for PS5 Pre-Orders

In order to register for PS5 pre-orders, you’ll need to head over to Sony’s website. Once you’re there, scroll down and you’ll need to input your PlayStation Online ID twice. If you don’t have a PlayStation Online ID you’ll need to wait for general pre-orders.

Once you’ve done that, all you need to do is click on “Sign Up” toward the bottom of the page.

Sony says that if you’re selected, it will contact you via email with instructions and details before pre-orders start. And if you receive an invitation, a pre-order isn’t guaranteed.

Each invitation is only open for a limited time and quantities are limited per PSN ID per transaction. Sony says the emails will include an expiration date and time.

Here’s what you’re limited to:

1 PS5 Console or 1 PS5 Digital Edition

2 DualSense wireless controllers

2 DualSense charging stations

2 Pulse 3D wireless headsets

2 Media remotes

2 HD Cameras

Again, this is all on a first come first serve basis so there’s a chance everything sells out before you get a chance to put in a pre-order.

Also of note is that you’ll need to ship your PS5 to an address in the United States. Sony says any orders that contain a non-US based address will be cancelled.

It’s unclear when pre-orders will begin so keep an eye on your inbox as we push into September.

