How to Reserve a Galaxy S24 Right Now

Samsung’s next Galaxy smartphone launch is scheduled for next week, but you can already reserve a Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra right now. Here’s how.

While the company hasn’t come out and said it, the Unpacked event Samsung has scheduled for January 17th will revolve around the new Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy AI software that will power the new devices.

If you’re in need of a new smartphone, and you’re interested in buying a Galaxy S24 when they go on sale next week, you can already put in a reservation through Samsung’s website.

Better yet, a reservation will net you some bonus cash and help you save money on your new smartphone.

Reserving a Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra is extremely easy. Simply head to Samsung’s Unpacked website, enter in your information, and kick back and wait for the announcement.

Samsung says that by providing your email address, you acknowledge the company will contact you about your reservation. And by providing your phone number, you acknowledge Samsung will contact you via text message about your reservation.

Now about those freebies. If you place a reservation, you will get $50 in Samsung Credit. The company is calling it a “Reservation Gift.”

In order to get said credit, you’ll need to pre-order and purchase the reserved device. This is required.

Samsung also notes that you can get up to an additional $970 in savings when you pre-order a Galaxy S24. Here’s how that works.

During the Galaxy S24’s pre-order period, pre-order and purchase a Galaxy S24 for the price of the next lowest storage level. In other words, you’ll get a storage upgrade for free.

If you pre-order a Galaxy S24 via Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung App, you’ll get a $25 Samsung Credit, $75 Samsung Credit or $100 Samsung Credit depending on the model you buy.

We suspect you’ll get $25 for the base Galaxy S24, $75 for the Galaxy S24+, and $100 if you pre-order the high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra.

On top of that, if you trade-in a qualifying device to Samsung through the Samsung Trade-In Program, you’ll get a trade-in credit to apply toward your purchase.

For more about the Galaxy S24 release, check out our guide.