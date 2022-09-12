iOS 16 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

The iOS 16 beta wiped out some glaring issues, but there are still a number of iOS 16 problems plaguing iPhone users in the early going.

Apple’s finally pulled its long-awaited iOS 16 operating system out of beta testing. The update is available for the iPhone 8 and newer and it brings a long list of new features including upgrades to Messages and Maps.

iOS 16 also features under-the-hood improvements and some iPhone users are already noticing a huge difference after moving their device up from iOS 15.

On the flip side, some iPhone users have already run into a variety of bugs and performance issues. Some of these issues have carried over from iOS 15, others are brand new.

In this guide to iOS 16 problems we’ll take you through the current state of these issues. We’ll show you where to find potential fixes for the most common iOS 16 problems and provide you with some resources that will help if you run into trouble.

We’ll also touch on the state of the iOS 15 downgrade and outline what you can expect from Apple and iOS 16 down the road.

iOS 16 Problems

The early list of iOS 16 problems includes some very common issues.

iPhone users are having trouble downloading and installing the new operating system. If your iOS 16 installation gets stuck, try hard resetting your phone. This typically resolves the issue.

We’re also seeing complaints about UI lag, AirPlay issues, Touch ID and Face ID issues, abnormal battery drain, issues with first and third-party apps, iMessage issues, Wi-Fi problems, Bluetooth problems, CarPlay issues, lockups, freezes, and crashes.

Again, this is an early list and we expect the list of iOS 16 problems to grow as more people transition over from iOS 15.

If you haven’t downloaded iOS 16 yet, we recommend preparing your iPhone for the download. Some prep work ahead of time can help you avoid major headaches.

We’ve put together a step-by-step pre-installation process and it will take you through the best way to prepare for the move.

Where to Find iOS 16 Reviews

If you’re currently running iOS 16, or if you’re planning to upgrade, you’ll want to sift through feedback from early adopters. This feedback will alert you to potential problems and performance issues others are having on the same iPhone model.

We’ve released our list of reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 16 update and it’s a good starting point for those of you weighing a move up from iOS 15.

We also recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter and Facebook, and the MacRumors forums for additional feedback about iOS 16’s performance.

How to Fix iOS 16 Problems

Some problems might require a fix from Apple in a future iOS 16 update. Others, you may be able to fix on your own.

Before you get in contact with Apple customer support, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 16 problems.

We’ve also released tips that could help you improve your device’s performance and a guide that shows you how to fix iOS 16 battery life problems. If you’re running into severe battery drain issues after installing iOS 16, have a look at those.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, you should head on over to Apple’s discussion forums. If they can’t help you, you might want to get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or via the company’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store. They should be able to diagnose your problem.

iOS 15 Downgrade Status

If you run into bugs or performance issues on iOS 16, you might try downgrading your iPhone’s software in an effort to improve its performance.

Apple is currently signing on iOS 15 which means you can drop your iPhone back to the previous operating system if you run into trouble on iOS 16.

Unfortunately, Apple has stopped signing on older versions of iOS 15 which means there’s no way back to iOS 15.6 and below. Keep that in mind.

For more about how the downgrade process works, take a look at our walkthrough.

If your iPhone is struggling on iOS 16, help is on the way.

Apple is planning to release an iPadOS 16.1 update in October so there’s a good chance the company delivers an iOS 16.1 update next month as well.

We expect the company to put it into beta testing in the near future so keep an eye out.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 16 & 11 Reasons You Should