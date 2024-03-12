iPad Air 6 Pre-Order Date & Time: What You Need to Know

Apple’s readying a new iPad Air and the device should land on shelves soon. With the release getting close, we want to take a look at what you can expect from the iPad Air 6 pre-order date and time.

For months, we’ve heard that Apple’s cooking up new iPads for release in 2024. We’ve heard a lot about new, high-performance iPad Pros and we’ve also heard quite a bit about a new iPad Air.

Apple will likely skip a launch event this time around which means it may just announce the iPad Air 6 on its website, similar to what it did earlier this month with the new MacBook Air.

We don’t have a solid date for these announcements yet, but reports suggest the new models will arrive within the next few weeks.

With the iPad Air 6 set to go on sale in the near future, we want to take a look at everything prospective buyers need to know about pre-orders.

iPad Air 6 Pre-Order Date

Apple hasn’t said when it plans to launch the iPad Air 6. We may get tipped off about a date ahead of time, but there’s no guarantee.

So, at this point, we need to rely on leaked information. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who is a reliable source, believes the company is targeting a date in late March or April.

If this release window is accurate, and there’s no reason to believe it is, we could see an announcement and pre-order date land during the week of March 25th or perhaps during the week of April 1st.

The company is expected to release multiple versions of the iPad Air 6 and we expect them all to share the same pre-order date and release date.

iPad Air 6 Pre-Order Time

Apple has a tendency to put new devices up for pre-order in and around 5AM Pacific. We may see the same for the iPad Air 6’s pre-order time.

The company’s used this timing numerous times in the past, most recently when it announced and started selling the new M3-powered MacBook Air.

We probably won’t see an immediate sell out, but if you want to put in an order ASAP, and you live on the west coast, you may need to get up early.

Where to Buy the iPad Air 6

Once the iPad Air 6 goes on sale, you should be able to buy it through all of the usual channels.

We expect the device to go on sale at Apple, the company’s carrier partners, and retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

The Apple Store app is usually the most efficient way to pre-order a new Apple device. The app is free and it lets you buy a new iPad the same way you would through Apple’s website.

iPad Air 6 Price & Trade-Ins

We haven’t heard a whole lot about the iPad Air 6’s price. While the new iPad Pro’s could see a price jump, we may see the iPad Air 6 occupy the same price point as the iPad Air 5. The current model starts at $599.

It’s not as expensive as the iPad Pro, but it’s not exactly cheap. Fortunately, there will be ways to save on an order right from the outset.

Apple, carriers, and retailers should provide trade-in deals that can knock a substantial portion off the cost of the tablet.

While we wait, we recommend taking a look at Apple’s website to view the current trade-in values on its website. You should shop around at other sites as well.