iPhone 14 Pre-Order Date & Time: Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 pre-orders start Friday. If you want a specific color and/or storage size, or you just want your new iPhone 14 as soon as possible, there are some things you can do to ensure you get the model you want.

Pre-orders for all four iPhone 14 models start on Friday morning ahead of their official release dates. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max hit shelves on September 16th while the iPhone 14 Plus arrives a little later on October 7th.

Pre-orders begin at 5AM Pacific which means some buyers will have to stay up late, or wake up early, to purchase one of the new flagship models.

Staying up late or waking up early won’t guarantee you the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max model you want.

The iPhone often sells out quickly at Apple and other retailers. We’ve heard about supply chain issues for months and we could see them impact iPhone 14 shipping times right out of the gate.

If you want your new iPhone 14 on your doorstep on release day, you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared before the Apple Store goes down later on this week.

If you’ve decided to pre-order a new iPhone 14, or even if you’re just thinking about it, there are some things you’ll want to do before pre-orders begin.

If you haven’t decided on a specific model or gathered all of the important information necessary to put in an order, you might not get the model you want when you want it.

With all of that in mind, allow us to take you through some ways to ensure you get the iPhone 14 model you want right away. These will come in handy if this is the first time you’ve pre-ordered an iPhone or if you haven’t been through the process in a while.

Favorite the iPhone 14 Model You Want

If you’re already decided on the iPhone 14 model you want, you’ll want to go through the order process on Apple’s website. Here’s how to do that:

Open up Apple’s iPhone 14 page in your browser or in the Apple Store app.

Login to the account you’ll be using to pre-order your device.

Select the model you want to pre-order.

Select the Color, Storage and how you want to pay.

Click the heart next to the “Select” button at the bottom if you’re doing this via Apple’s website. If you’re doing it via the Apple Store app, tap the heart in the upper right.

This will store the iPhone 14 model you want in your Favorites. When pre-orders open up, simply head to head to your Favorites and tap or click on the model you favorited and order.

Get Online Early

If you’re planning to pre-order an iPhone 14 right when sales open up on Friday, make sure you get online before 5AM Pacific.

We always recommend getting online at least 30 minutes before iPhone pre-orders start in your time zone so that you can get fully situated.

While you might feel prepared, there’s always a chance you’ve overlooked something important that could hold up the pre-order process.

You’ll also want to get acquainted with the website you’ll be pre-ordering from so that you know exactly where to go when the pre-order process begins.

We also recommend logging into whatever site you’re planning to buy from before pre-orders start.

Set an Alarm

If you’re want a very specific iPhone 14 model, you might want to set an alarm, just to be safe.

If you plan to go to sleep before iPhone 14 pre-orders start, you’ll want to set an alarm on your phone (or whatever gadget you use), maybe even a couple of alarms, to make sure you’re awake and functional.

If you sleep through the start of pre-orders, you may face long shipping times.

Check Your Upgrade Status

If you’re planning to buy an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max, make sure you double-check your upgrade status before pre-orders begin.

Checking your current upgrade status is easy and only takes a few minutes. Here’s how to check your upgrade online if you’re a customer at Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular.

If you’d prefer to talk to someone about your upgrade status, call your carrier’s customer service line before pre-orders start.

Have Your Information Ready

Buying a new iPhone requires more than your credit card number. You’ll need some very specific information on hand.

You’ll want to have your Apple ID and carrier login information (user name, password) handy. If you aren’t the primary account holder, make sure you track down this information from your parents or significant other before pre-orders begin.

You’ll also need your Social Security Number (or the account holder’s Social Security Number), and the account billing information in front of you.

Some retailers might require you to ship the device to the primary billing address. If that’s not your current shipping address, make sure you remedy that before you try to pre-order.

Use the Apple Store App

The Apple Store app is often the quickest, and easiest, way to pre-order a new iPhone. The app is free to download and it lets you buy the iPhone the same way you would through Apple’s website.

If you can’t get to your computer to pre-order or if you just want to buy your new iPhone from the comfort of your bed, think about using the app.

The Apple Store app also allows you to get ready to pre-order. To get started, open up the app and tap on “Shop” in the toolbar. Scroll down and tap on the “Get Ready” button.

From there you can pick the model you want, the color you want, the storage capacity you want, and more. Once you’ve got everything selected you’ll want to tap “Get Ready for the Pre-Order” at the bottom.

Pick Your Color and Storage Ahead of Time

You shouldn’t wait until the last second to pick your storage size and color.

The iPhone 14 models come in various storage sizes and you’ll want to pick the right one for your needs and your budget.

You don’t want to overpay for storage you’ll never use. At the same time, you’ll want to make sure you’re buying enough storage. Dig into the storage on your current phone and see how much you’re using and decide if you need more or less.

Remember, these devices don’t come with a microSD card slot so you’re stuck with the internal storage and Apple’s iCloud solution if you wind up needing more space.

You’ll also want to have a color selected ahead of time to speed up the process.

Have a Backup Payment Plan Ready

Make sure you have a backup payment option handy in case the card you use to pre-order your iPhone 14 gets flagged by your bank or credit card company.

If you don’t regularly make purchases at Apple or typically don’t use the card, your credit card company might flag the purchase and that could hold up your pre-order.

If you aren’t prepared, it could cause a delay and prevent you from getting the iPhone 14 model you want.

You Can Buy AppleCare Later

You might be tempted to buy AppleCare with your new iPhone 14. There are some great reasons to do this, but some of you might want to hold off.

If you’re unfamiliar with AppleCare, it’s Apple’s extended warranty service. Many of you will eventually want to get it, but you don’t have to make that decision during the pre-order process.

If you don’t have time to research AppleCare before you buy, you’ll want to put in the time after you buy your device. If you aren’t familiar with the service and its benefits, hold off until you’ve been able to weigh the pros and cons.

Apple now gives users more time to commit to AppleCare which means you’ll be able to buy your phone, and snag the service later, if you decide you want it.

Look for Deals and Lock-In a Trade-in Price

If you’re planning to get rid of your old phone, make sure you take a look at sites that buy used phones and see what kind of price you can lock in for it.

Trade-in values will fluctuate so the sooner you can lock in a price the better. Remember, in some cases, locking in a trade doesn’t mean you need to go through with the sale.

Apple and many of its partners are offering iPhone trade-in deals and you should investigate those before you commit to buying an iPhone 14.

Remember, you’ll need a phone in pristine condition if you want to get the maximum amount back for your device. That’s why you’ll probably want to shop around.

Unfortunately, we may not see straight price cuts on the new iPhone 14 models for awhile. If you don’t have a device in good condition to trade-in, and you don’t want to pay full price, you might want to wait a few weeks or, in some cases, until next year to buy your iPhone 14.

