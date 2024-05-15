M4 iPad Pro Problems, Fixes & Performance

With Apple’s M4 iPad Pro officially out, we’re starting to hear about some of the initial problem plaguing early adopters.

The new iPad Pro models come with some of Apple’s best hardware, but even they aren’t immune to issues and users are complaining about a variety of bugs, glitches, hardware issues, and software problems.

Most of the issues we’ve heard about in the early going are related to the software the M4 iPad Pro utilizes. The new models run iPadOS 17 out of the box and are upgradable to iPadOS 17.5.

We haven’t seen a chorus of complaints yet, probably because they’re so new, but we expect the list to grow as deliveries arrive and as people put mileage on their devices.

We have, however, heard about one problem that Apple’s already working to fix and there will likely be others it needs to address down the road.

With that out of the way, we want to take you through the current M4 iPad Pro issues, fixes for common problems, places to find feedback about the device’s performance, and a look at what’s in Apple’s iPadOS 17 software pipeline.

M4 iPad Pro Problems

We often hear about activation issues as soon as new iPad models arrive. It’s a common issue and one that typically can get worked out without additional assistance.

If you’re having issues activating your new iPad Pro, check Apple’s System Status page. If you don’t see a green symbol next to iOS Device Activation, wait until it’s green. Once it’s green, try activating the device again.

If the symbol is green, and the activation process isn’t working, make sure the eSIM is setup properly.

Aside from activation issues, we’ve heard about other bugs and glitches. One, an issue where the new iPad Pro is having trouble displaying HDR content in certain shades of blue, is impacting a number of users it seems.

According to iMore, Apple is currently working on a fix for the issue which means it should arrive in the relatively near future inside a software update.

Here some of the other M4 iPad Pro problems we’ve heard about since launch:

Grainy displays

Face ID issues

Wi-Fi problems

Bluetooth connectivity issues

Issues with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard

Charging problems

App installation issues

Data transfer problems

Login issues

Issues connecting external monitors

Problems with Universal Control

Issues will continue to popup on social media sites like Reddit and X and we should start to see complaints on Apple’s discussion forums as the devices continue to arrive around the globe.

M4 iPad Pro Performance

If you’ve run into bugs and/or performance issues, you’re curious about issues impacting other M4 iPad Pro users, or if you’re thinking about buying one, you’ll want to dig into feedback about the device’s performance. There are a few places to do that.

We recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter/X and Reddit, and the MacRumors forums.

How to Fix M4 iPad Pro Problems

Should you run into trouble on your new iPad Pro, you may be able to fix the problem on your own. If you can’t, you’ll need to contact Apple support, your carrier, or take your tablet into an Apple Store.

Before you do that, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common software problems. Our guide provides fixes for some of the most common iPad issues.

We’ve also released a guide that could help you improve battery life if it’s draining faster than it should be. We also have a guide that will help you fix poor performance.

If you can’t find a fix in one of our guides, check Apple’s discussion forums for solutions.

If you’re still unable to find a remedy, you should get in contact with Apple. You can do so via the company’s support account on Twitter/X. You can also get in contact with Apple Support via the company’s website.

If you’d rather get answers in person, you can try taking your iPad Pro into your local Apple Store to see if they can diagnose your issue(s). If you’ve got an Apple Store in your area, you’ll want to schedule a Genius Bar appointment.

Your device is currently under warranty so there’s a chance the company offers you a replacement if the issue is hardware-related.

iPadOS 17 Downgrade Status

If you’re dealing with iPadOS 17 software problems on your M4 iPad Pro, you can try moving your device back to the previous version of the operating system if the downgrade is open.

If you’re unfamiliar with the iPadOS downgrade process our downgrade guide will walk you through everything you need to know before you switch up its software.

If your M4 iPad Pro is struggling on iPadOS 17, you’re on your own for now.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the next software update for these models, but we expect the company to put a new iPadOS 17.6 upgrade into beta testing soon.

The M4 iPad Pro will also move to iPadOS 18 later this year and the first beta will become available shortly after Apple’s WWDC 2024 keynote in June.