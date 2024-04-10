macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 Issues Giving MacBook Users Headaches

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro users are running into a variety of frustrating problems with Apple’s macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 update and complaints continue to grow as we push into April.

Apple released macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 on March 25th. The software delivered three bug fixes, including one for an issue with USB hubs, and important security patches.

According to MacBook Air and MacBook Pro users, the firmware also brought problems with it and we’ve seen a fairly loud chorus of criticism in the weeks since its arrival.

Immediately after macOS Sonoma 14.4.1’s release we saw a smattering of complaints about bugs and performance issues. In the weeks since, the list of issues has grown with some MacBook users desperate for new software and a permanent fix for their problems.

We’ve seen MacBook users voice concerns on social sites like X and we’ve also seen grumbling on forums like Apple’s Community forums and Reddit.

Here are some of the macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 problems MacBook Air and MacBook Pro users are encountering:

These are just examples. These sites, particularly Apple’s forums, are littered with complaints from MacBook users running the latest version of Sonoma.

MacBook users who haven’t made the move to macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 yet are encouraged to dig into this feedback before making the move.

We haven’t run into any major issues with the software yet, but that could obviously change down the road.

The good news is Apple’s working on a new version of macOS Sonoma. macOS Sonoma 14.5 is currently in beta testing ahead of a wider release later this year. We expect it to arrive in May.

macOS Sonoma 14.5 is a milestone upgrade which means that, along with new features, it should deliver bug fixes for issues plaguing Mac software.

MacBook Pro and MacBook Air users who can’t wait until May might want to try using the beta. Downgrading back to older Mac software is also an option.

We’ve also put together a guide that has fixes for common macOS Sonoma issues.